Walker Tart brings the swagger.
His Dubuque Senior teammates are finding theirs, too.
The Rams are playing their best ball of the season as the stretch run hits, and that was no more evident than in a 44-37 grinder of a victory over rival Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night at Moody Gymnasium.
“We’re on a little run right now,” said Tart, a junior forward. “Intracity game, you have to bring the swagger. Get the energy going and get the student section on your back. That’s what it’s all about.”
Tart scored 11 points and Hayden Jacobsmeier added eight points as the Rams (8-6, 4-4 Mississippi Valley Conference) won their fourth in a row, and in doing so dropped the Mustangs (7-8, 2-6) to their fourth straight loss despite a game-high 18 points from big man Cameron Fens.
“We executed the game plan,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “I just can’t believe how many deflections we got on passes thrown in to Fens. We did a great job of busting our butts. All five guys had to be locked in. I thought the kids did a great job.”
The game never got out of the “grinder” gear from the opening tip. Both teams worked the ball around looking for the best looks, which often led to turnovers and missed opportunities.
Hempstead held a 10-8 lead heading into the second quarter, where Tart forced his way inside for back-to-back buckets in the paint and a 12-10 Rams lead.
“He plays so hard,” Eimers said of Tart. “Every practice, every game, he comes and gives it 150%. I was really happy for him because he had a great game tonight. We ran a couple specials for him and he really delivered.”
The teams traded the lead before Senior took a 16-15 advantage into the locker room at halftime. The Mustangs took their final lead in the third quarter on a Derek Leicht trey at 22-21, but the Rams closed the frame on an 8-0 run behind a Josh Brauer triple and Tart’s gutsy three-point play with 2 seconds remaining to make it 29-22 heading to the fourth.
“It was a high-energy game, and it felt really good to get that one back from earlier in the year,” Tart said. “I think we’ve improved a lot, the game plan was great, and we just executed.”
Tart’s baseline jumper off glass extended Senior’s lead to 31-22, then Jacob Williams added a make from downtown to push the lead to 12 with 6:42 to play. Ultimately, it was the Rams’ defensive performance that never allowed the Mustangs to get into a rhythm offensively.
Kellen Strohmeyer finished with 12 points, but nine of them came late in the fourth quarter when Hempstead was in catch-up mode.
“We figured out how to guard the last couple weeks,” Eimers said. “If you want to win, you have to be able to guard. We figured that out, and it’s funny that once you start guarding, you start winning some basketball games.”