The new-look Iowa district wrestling tournaments will get underway, with 24 wrestlers in each weight class statewide earning a trip to Des Moines.
The state tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday next week at Wells Fargo Arena.
The top three wrestlers at each weight at each of the eight Class 3A districts qualify for state, while the top two at each of the 12 districts in Class 1A and 2A advance. Tickets for the district tournaments must be purchased online.
Recommended for you
Here is a capsule look at district tournaments with area teams:
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Host — Bettendorf
Teams — Dubuque Senior, Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport North, Davenport West, Fort Madison, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty
Outlook — Senior has just one returning state qualifier in heavyweight Cohen Pfohl, but has several more hopefuls on the roster, including 160-pounder Beau Healey, who placed third at last year’s district tournament and will be seeking his first trip to state. He brings a 24-6 record into districts. Pfohl went 0-2 at last year’s state tournament, was the runner-up at last month’s Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and boasts a 23-7 mark.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 7
Host — North Scott
Teams — Dubuque Hempstead, Western Dubuque, Clinton, Davenport Central, Iowa City West, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley
Outlook — Hempstead has four returning state qualifiers and three with a medal on their resume. Josiah Schaetzle (160) and JoJo Lewis (220) enter the postseason highly ranked and with high expectations. Lewis placed seventh at state last year and his only losses this season have come against nationally ranked Ben Kueter, of Iowa City High. Schaetzle has been ranked No. 1 for much of the season and is motivated after missing the medal stand last year. He placed fifth as a sophomore. Mitchell Pins (106) was sixth at state last year. Dawson Fish went 1-2 at 126. Schaetzle won an MVC championship, and Pins, Camden Smith (170) and Lewis finished runners-up. Evan Bratten (113), Mitchell Murphy (120) and Tate Woodruff (195) were third. Murphy, Bratten and Zach Conlon (285) each placed third at last year’s district meet. Western Dubuque graduated all of its state qualifiers from last year, but will have a couple wrestlers eager to improve on third-place district finishes. Drew Burds, Nevin Pins and Logan Massey each placed third at districts last year, although Pins will miss the rest of the year with an injury. Burds won the 170-pound MVC championship last month and enters the postseason with a 33-4 record. Massey was third at 182 and holds a 26-4 record.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 11
Host — West Delaware
Teams — Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, West Delaware, Anamosa, Camanche, DeWitt Central, Monticello, Solon
Outlook — West Delaware is the class of the district and will look to secure as many state berths as possible in order to challenge for a team championship at the state meet. The Hawks return five state qualifiers in Carson Less, Brent Yonkovic, Logan Peyton, Will Ward and Cameron Geuther — all of whom reached the medal stand last year. Wahlert has not had a state qualifier since winning the team championship in 2018, a fact the Golden Eagles hope to change this year. Jerren Gille figures to be Wahlert’s best chance after he placed third at districts last year. He placed third at 126 at the MVC tournament and brings a 27-4 record into districts. Matthew Nachtman (170) and Michael Bormann (220) also medaled for Wahlert at the MVC tournament. Pryce Schueller is Maquoketa’s only returning district qualifier from last year. Jackson Van Keuren leads the Cardinals with 31 wins this year.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Host — MFL/Mar-Mac
Teams — Beckman Catholic, Clayton Ridge, Maquoketa Valley, Central Elkader, Edgewood-Colesburg, MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Wapsie Valley
Outlook — Neither Beckman Catholic nor Clayton Ridge have a returning state qualifier, but there are hopefuls on both rosters. Jake Schmidt (120) was fourth at last month’s River Valley Conference tourmament and is the Trailblazers’ lone returning district qualifier after placing third last year. Alex Hageman (160), Ryan Funke (182) and Isaac Barrick (285) all finished third at the RVC tournament. Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores has been on the cusp of state for multiple seasons but will be seeking his first berth after winning the 106-pound Tri-Rivers Conference championship. He was third at districts last year. Brady Davis (220) was Maquoketa Valley’s lone state qualifier last year and went 0-2 in Des Moines, but the Wildcats expect to take a larger contingent this year. Davis and Nathan Beitz (195) both won Tri-Rivers Conference championships, and Aiden Salow gives Maquoketa Valley a third hopeful at 285.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12
Host — Wilton
Teams — Bellevue, Cascade, Durant, Mediapolis, New London, North Cedar, Northeast Goose Lake, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton, Wyoming Midland
Outlook — Bellevue is hoping it can qualify its largest group of wrestlers for state since the program rebooted nearly a decade ago. Casey Tath (160) won a River Valley Conference championship, and Jake Hiland (145), Jack Hiland (220) and Ryder Michels (285) finished as runners-up. The Comets did not have a state qualifier last year and Jake Hiland, who was Comets’ the only district qualifier, placed fourth. Cascdae’s Brock Morris missed some time this season, but returns after placing fourth at 106 at last year’s state meet, with his two losses at state coming by one point each. He was fourth at the River Valley Conference tournament and boasts a 22-5 record. Ty Frasher (152) and Cade Rausch (220) both placed third at the conference meet for the Cougars. Rausch placed third at last year’s district tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.