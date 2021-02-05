It’s almost postseason time for Iowa prep basketball teams.
Pairings have been released for the boys and girls in the state’s lower classes, with the brackets for higher classes to be released next week.
All area teams in Class 2A boys will compete in Districts 7-8 and Substate 4. Dyersville Beckman will host the winner of Jesup and Oelwein in a District 7 semifinal on Feb. 18. Bellevue visits Tipton and Cascade travels to Anamosa in District 8 opening-round games on Feb. 15.
Bellevue Marquette will compete in Class 1A District 7 and visits Clinton Prince of Peace in its opener on Feb. 15.
In Class 1A District 5, Maquoketa Valley will host East Buchanan on Feb. 15. Edgewood-Colesburg will host MFL/Mar-Mac on Feb. 15 in District 6.
For girls in Class 3A Region 7, Maquoketa will host Davenport Assumption on Feb. 13.
Dyersville Beckman hosts South Winneshiek on Feb. 13 in Class 2A Region 1, with the winner playing at Cascade on Feb. 16. Clayton Ridge plays at Sumner-Fredericksburg on Feb. 16, and those winners collide on Feb. 19 in a semifinal. Maquoketa Valley hosts either Starmont or Postville on Feb. 16.
Bellevue is in Class 2A Region 4 and will host either Northeast Goose Lake or North Cedar on Feb. 16. On the other side of the bracket is defending state champion North Linn.
In Class 1A Region 3, Edgewood-Colesburg visits East Buchanan on Feb. 11. Bellevue Marquette is in Region 5 and hosts Cedar Valley Christian on Feb. 11.