Welcome to the County Clash stage, ladies.
Based on Thursday’s inaugural installment, there will be plenty more thrilling matches to come between rivals Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Welcome to the County Clash stage, ladies.
Based on Thursday’s inaugural installment, there will be plenty more thrilling matches to come between rivals Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque.
Rachel Rhomberg won by fall in the decisive penultimate match, and Western Dubuque rallied past Hempstead, 42-33, at Moody Gymnasium.
“It was very nerve-wracking going out. I was so scared and I didn’t know what to do at first,” Rhomberg said. “It’s awesome. It’s a good feeling.”
Rhomberg strode to the center of the mat with her Bobcats trailing, 33-30, and a six-point forfeit victory coming up in the final match of the night. She wasted little time in securing the victory, both for herself and the team, pinning Hempstead’s Paige Howieson in 1 minute and 22 seconds at 170 pounds.
WD’s Sheridan Engelken won by forfeit at 190 to close the dual.
“I think this win actually brought our team together, more than anyone else would know,” Rhomberg said. “Our team has (suffered a lot of injuries) and right now I feel like this win, we really needed the win.”
Western Dubuque’s Adriana Shepherd stumbled to the mat midway through the final period of the 235-pound match and Hempstead’s Katelyn Brokus pounced on top for a go-ahead takedown that she eventually turned into a pin with 14 seconds left in the opening match of the night.
WD’s Grace Murphy won by forfeit at 100, both teams forfeited at 105, and Hempstead’s Reagan Goldstein (110) and Rayna Timmerman (115) picked up uncontested victories to give the Mustangs an early 12-point lead.
The Bobcats’ Hailey Lindecker parlayed a quick takedown into a pin over Shayla Murphy just 1:13 into their 120-pound bout, and Racquel Fern pinned Hempstead’s Alyvia Wortley-Waters in 3:10 at 125 to knot the teams at 18-all.
Kendra Rohner put the Mustangs back in front with a pin of Gabby McDermott-Gotto in just 47 seconds at 130, and teammate Ayla Osterkamp extended the lead to 30-18 with a pin of WD’s Lillian Theisen in 1:07 at 135.
The Bobcats’ Sarah Roling stopped the run with a pin of her own at 140, sticking Melia McDonnell in 0:52.
Hempstead’s Annabel Blanchard tacked on an 8-6 decision over Elizabeth Hefel at 145, but WD’s Josie Jecklin won by fall in 0:44 over Haley Church at 155 to set up the decisive match.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.