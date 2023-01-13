wd girl
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Rachel Rhomberg completes a take down on Mustang Paige Howieson in the Bobcats win 42-33 over the Mustangs Thursday night.

 Sophie Bitter For the Telegraph Herald

Welcome to the County Clash stage, ladies.

Based on Thursday’s inaugural installment, there will be plenty more thrilling matches to come between rivals Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.