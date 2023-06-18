MIA BROONER
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: University of Missouri
Athletic highlights: four letters soccer… one letter swimming
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.89 GPA… National Honor Society… AP Scholar Award… Seal of Biliteracy… MVC All-Academic soccer, swimming… Mark Twain Scholarship… Youth Leadership Team… Hospital Volunteer… Social Justice Club
EMMA DONOVAN
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Athletic highlights: four letters basketball… three letters soccer… two letters track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.80 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC All-Academic basketball, soccer, track… IGHSAU Scholarship… FCA… Interact Club
ALEXANDRIA GLATT
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.83 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC All-Academic softball… Toys for Tots… Service Cord… S.T.O.P. Club
MAGGIE HEIAR
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: Creighton University
Athletic highlights: one letter basketball… four letters golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.94 GPA… National Honor Society (Secretary)… MVC All-Academic golf & basketball… MercyOne Scholarship… Roman Shaffel Award Scholarship… S.J. Award Scholarship… Founders Award Scholarship… FCA… MercyOne high school intern… certified nursing assistant
SAIGE HUNT
School: Maquoketa Valley
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: one letter track
Academic/Community Service Highlights: 4.21 GPA… Academic Excellence… MV Academic Athletic Honors Award… State of Iowa Seal of Biliteracy Spanish… Global Seal of Biliteracy… Arvin Cooper Memorial Scholarship… Barb Hollinrake Memorial Scholarship… Class of 1961 Scholarship… George & Audrey Wall Scholarship… Winona Sutton Memorial Scholarship… Bert and Suzanne Katz Endowed Scholarship
NORA KING
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: University of Kentucky
Athletic highlights: four letters basketball… three letters soccer… three letters softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC All-academic soccer, basketball… Bluegrass Scholarship… Marine Leadership Scholarship… FCA
ERIN KNIPPER
School: Maquoketa Valley
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters basketball… four letters basketball… three letters softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.06 GPA… Honor Roll… Student Council… Spanish Club… Dollars for Scholars Scholarship… Kirkwood Presidential Scholarship
ELISE NORMAN
School: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: Highest Honors… National Honor Society… Band… Jazz Band… Choir… Full Orchestra… Speech… Dubuque Dance Studio Competitive Team… Gymnast/Dance Instructor at Dance Studio… 4.01 GPA
BROOKE O’BRIEN
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in track and cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: National Honor Society… 4.11 GPA… MVC All Academic… Polar Bear Club… Interact Club… Green Team… Student Support Foundation… Link Crew… Church Youth Group
RACHEL OFFERMAN
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in cheerleading… one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA… National Honor Society… Octagon Club
ANNA VAN OTTERLOO
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country… one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA… National Merit Finalist… AP Scholar with Honor… Iowa State Honors Program… MVC All-Academic cross country & track… National Merit Finalist Scholarship… Show Choir… Servant Cord Recipient… NHS Treasurer
ASHLYN PITZEN
School: Cuba City
College: St. Ambrose University
Athletic highlights: four varsity letters in cross country… three varsity letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA… National Honor Society… Leo Club Member… FFA Member… Top 10% Scholarship CCHS… St Ambrose University Merit… St. Ambrose University Athletic Scholarships
ELIZABETH POLLER
School: Platteville High School
College: Luther College
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball… three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA… Academic Medallion… Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State 2022 Basketball Joseph L. Runde… Harry C. Ziegert Endowed Scholarships… International Student Club… Key Club… Diverse Student Alliance… National Honors Society
JOSIE POTTS
School: Dubuque Senior
College: Clarke University
Athletic highlights: one letter in volleyball… four letters in softball… four letters in basketball…
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA… All-Academic Team for basketball and softball (four years)… NHS President
ANNA RICHARDSON
School: Benton
College: University of Wisconsin Stevens Point
Athletic highlights: one letter in softball… two letters in volleyball… four letters in basketball… three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.94 GPA… Academic Honor Roll… Colony Brands Scholarship… Premier Co-op Scholarship… NHS Scholarship… Scenic Rivers Scholarship… Mike Alexander Scholarship… Carolyn Rock Scholarship… Keven Redfern Scholarship… Saint Rose Alumni Scholarship… Thomas B. Jones and Grace Stevenson Scholarship… 4H Leadership Scholarship… Ervin and Phyllis Johnson Scholarship… First Responders Scholarship… Volunteer religion teacher… Volunteer at church dinners… Volunteer softball coach
KENNEDY RAUSCH
School: Maquoketa Valley
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball… four letters in basketball… three letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.19 GPA… Academic Excellence… Honor Roll… All-Conference Academic Team… Biliteracy Seal… Dollars for Scholars Scholarship… UNI Academic Scholarship…
NATALIE SCHLICHTE
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: eight letters total for cross country and track & field
Academic/Community Service highlights: Academic Honor Student… National Honor Society… 4.32 GPA… Recommendation for for PSAT… Platteville math contest individual medalist… Polar Bear Club… Student Support Foundation… Literary Society… Humane Society Volunteer
MONICA SCHMIDT
School: Cuba City
College: Viterbo College
Athletic highlights: three varsity letters in volleyball… three varsity letters in track & field
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… National Honor Society… Student Council Member… FCCLA Member… WIAA Scholar Athlete… President’s Scholarship-Viterbo… Top 10% Scholarship CCHS
ALIVA SCHULTE
School: West Delaware
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: state placer in track twice (400H,400O,) only West Delaware Volleyball player in volleyball to have 1,100 kills, 1,100 digs and 150 ace serves
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.94 GPA
NICOLE STANLEY
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in cheerleading
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.20 GPA… National Honor Society … Lauren Schmidt Memorial Scholarship… Janel Geisert Memorial Key Club Scholarship… Book Club… Spanish Club… Key Club President
KENDRA STASTNY
School Platteville High School
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country… four letters in track… four letters in gymnastics
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA… Academic Medallion… Key Club… Student Council… National Honor Society… Outdoor Education Spring 2021… Outdoor Education Fall 2022… Taylor White Memorial… Los Amigos Restaurant… Platteville Community Donors Scholarships
AUBREE STEINES
School: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball… four letters in basketball… one letter in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.07 GPA… Highest Honors… MVC Conference All-Academic Honors for Softball… Academic Excellence… National Honor Society.
ZOE STLUKA
School: Benton
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball… four letters in basketball… one letter in softball… two letters in track & field
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Lamp of Knowledge… Academic Letter… Silver and Gold Bar… Bronze and Silver Medal… The Colony Brands Career Expo Scholarship… Benton Alumni Scholarship… Ervin & Phyllis Johnson Foundation Memorial Scholarship… Academic Excellence Scholar Scholarship… Benton Fire Department Scholarship… Mike Alexander Memorial Scholarship… Francis E and Cathrine Lamboley Scholarship… Benton Chapter National Honor Society Scholarship… Coached pewee softball… Coached 5/6th grade vollayball… Volunteered inside the classroom… Volunteered with Local Blood Drives… Worked with The Village of Benton for Summer Rec. Games… Pep Club
CARISSA STOCKEL
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in cheer… one letter in cross country… one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.03 GPA… Iowa Merit Scholarship… Octagon Club
SOPHIA STONE
School: Platteville High School
College: New York University
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer… three letters in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA… Academic Medallion… Kopp McKichan Law Office… Platteville Community Donors… Thomas B. Jones… William J. Broske Scholarships… Forensics Member… Key Club… DSA Member… FBLA Member… Model UN Member… Outdoor Ed Spring 2021 Member…
SKYLER STONE
School: Platteville High School
College: Michigan State University
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.96 GPA… Academic Medallion… Key Club… Model UN Member… DSA Member… Forensics Member… National Honor Society… Outdoor Education Fall 2022 Member… Dr. Gerald F. Richards Memorial… Platteville Community Donors Scholarships
LILAH TAKES
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: Columbia University
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country… three letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA… National Honor Society… IHSPA Spring Journalism Contest 2022 First Place Award… 2022 Top 10 Winner of the New York Times Profile Contest… AP Scholar with Honors… NCEA Youth Virtues… Value and Vision Award… IHSPA Scholar… MVC All-Academic cross country & track… John Jay Scholar Scholarship… Editor-in-Chief of the Gleaner newspaper
ELAINA VALENTINE
School: Dubuque Senior
College: Iowa State University
Athletic Highlights: two letters in cheerleading
Academic/Community Service highlights: Academic Excellence Award… National Honor Society… MVC Conference Award… Joseph J. & Sue E. Kaesbauer Memorial Award… Spalding Scholarship… Volunteer at Mathias Ham House… Volunteer as Youth Cheer Coach… Volunteer at National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium… Volunteer at Arboretum… Relay for Life… Dubuque County Fair… Silver Cord… 3.91 GPA
MARA WEBER
School: Platteville High School
College: Northern Michigan
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer
Academic Highlights: Academic Medalion… National Honors Society… 4.0 GPA… Dr. Johansen Patriotic… Platteville Music Boosters… William J. Broske… Thomas B. Jones… Busch Insurance Agency Inc… Mt. Morris Student Initiative… Gene & Van Weber Family Endowed… Clayton Brothers… Platteville Community Donors Scholarships… Student Council… Key Club… Outdoor Education Fall 2022… DSA Member
MYA WEDEWER
School: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Iowa
Athletic Highlights: two letters in basketball… two letters in softball
Academic/Community Service Highlights: National Honor Society… Highest Honor Award… American Legion Award… 3.75 GPA
HAILEY WEIGEL
School: Platteville High School
College: Southwestern Technical College
Athletic Achievements: four letters in basketball… four letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Academic Medallion… Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State 2022… Fern Klar Memorial… Platteville Sports Boosters… Abby Cullen Memorial… Charles & WilliamYoung… Class of 1969 Volunteer Community Service… Leo M. Kane Post 42 American Legion Auxiliary… MercyOne Nursing… Mississippi Valley Lodge #86 Independent Order of Odd Fellows… Platteville Elks Lodge #1460 Local… Platteville FFA Alumni… Platteville Jaycees… William J Broske Scholarships… National Honor Society… FFA Member four Years
ELLA WOOD
School: Cuba City
College: University of Iowa
Athletic Achievements: four varsity letters in gymnastics
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… National Honor Society… Leo Club… SWAL All-Academic… University of Iowa National Scholar Award… Valedictorian… Top 10% Scholarship CCHS
DELANIE WRIGHT
High School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter in volleyball… two letters in cheerleading
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.17 GPA… National Honor Society… Academic All-State 2022-23 in volleyball… Iowa Scholars Award… Forevermore Scholarship