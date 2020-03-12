Behind five veteran senior starters, top-ranked Platteville put the horrors of sectionals past to rest for good.
Now, the Hillmen have their eyes on the gold ball trophy.
“It’s kind of hard to believe. I don’t think its fully sunk in yet,” said Sami Martin, Platteville’s top scorer and rebounder who’s under a full-ride scholarship to play at Bradley University this fall. “This team definitely had the talent, we just had to put it all together.”
The top-seeded Hillmen (25-0) most certainly put it all together, finally exorcising their sectional demons after getting ousted in that round the past three seasons. Platteville broke through last week by beating two-time defending state champs Marshall — the team that eliminated the Hillmen a year ago — and clinched the program’s second-ever WIAA state tournament berth, a long road after the Hillmen won the Class B state title back in 1984.
A precedent has been set, and these Platteville players are aiming to make it 2-for-2 in winning state championships. That journey continues at 1:35 p.m. today at the Resch Center in Green Bay in a Division 3 state semifinal against fourth-seeded Arcadia (23-3).
“Sectionals felt great,” said Martin, the program’s all-time leading scorer who averages 17.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season. “We lost in sectionals for three straight years, but this was our year. We’re chasing after that gold ball.”
The winner will meet the winner of today’s other semifinal contest between second-seeded Wrightstown (24-2) and No. 3 seed Lake Mills (24-2) in the championship game at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m just happy for the kids,” Platteville coach Mike Foley said. “I’m also happy for our assistant coaches that have put in a lot of time this year. But it’s all about the kids and how hard they worked in the offseason ever since they lost that game to Marshall last year. They really turned it around and focused. Sometimes you have to fail to be successful, I guess.”
It takes immense talent just to reach the sectional round, and the Hillmen couldn’t get over that hurdle in three straight seasons. Following a 78-61 loss to Marshall in last year’s sectional final, Platteville’s five to-be senior starters — Martin, Josie Nies, Becca Hoyer, Courtney Budden and Izzy Carroll — realized this season was their last chance at glory.
“They realized that when it came to tournament time, every game could be their last,” Foley said. “That’s the way they’ve taken it through the season and they’re leaving it all on the floor and working hard. They are really playing as a team right now and playing unselfish.”
While Martin, a 6-foot-2 power forward, is the Hillmen’s catalyst, she’s far from their only dynamic player on both sides of the court.
“Sami has matured so much in one year,” Foley said. “She’s so unselfish. In reality, Sami would rather pass the ball than shoot it because she likes to get all of her teammates involved. The players around her improving over the offseason has only made her a better player.”
Nies adds 14.3 points per game and has hit a team-leading 55 3-pointers this season. She also leads the Hillmen with 127 assists. Hoyer averages 11.8 points per game, while Carroll adds 6.2 points per contest and freshman Camryn Nies comes off the bench to add 7.2 points per game.
“The time and effort the girls have put in during the summer has been huge,” Foley said. “Josie has made remarkable strides since last season. Becca has stepped up and is playing really good basketball. Courtney is the ultimate team player, and so is Izzy. Camryn comes off the bench and gives us a third perimeter shooter. Everyone has had a hand in our success.”
Arcadia is led by a pair of senior forwards in Ellie Hoesley (15.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Linzy Sendelbach (13.3 ppg, 7 rpg). The Raiders won the Coulee Conference and ride an 11-game win streak entering the tournament. Arcadia averages 59.8 points per game, just shy of Platteville’s 64.2 average.
“I feel we really match up well with them,” Foley said. “They have two perimeter players and two really good post players. They can score, but I just think with our defense we match up really well.”
After a long 36 years, Platteville returns to the state stage with a lofty goal.
“It’s definitely going to be an electric feeling, but we have a job to do,” Martin said. “The team chemistry we’ve built for so many years, we are hoping it will be advantageous for us. We’re coming to win it all.”