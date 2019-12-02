Justin Stovall scored 19 points on Sunday afternoon to lead the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to a 74-67 non-conference men’s basketball victory at Cardinal Stritch.
Quentin Shields and Kyle Tuma chipped in 15 points apiece as the Pioneers improved to 6-0. Platteville led, 41-32, at the intermission.
Gage Malensek led Cardinal Stritch (4-5) with 19 points.
PREP HOCKEY
Devils swept — At Mystique Ice Center: Dane Schope and Drew Zillig scored two goals apiece this weekend, but the Dubuque Devils dropped 8-3 and 4-2 decisions to Lincoln in Midwest High School League play. Malakhi Haley also scored for Dubuque.