Last year, the Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country team won its first MVC Valley Divisional meet in 35 years.
On Thursday, the Mustangs definitively defended their crown.
Hempstead claimed its second straight Valley Divisional title with a dominating effort at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa, with a team-low 17 points, besting runner-up Iowa City High (64) by a wide margin. Western Dubuque (178) placed seventh in the team standings.
The first four runners to cross the finish line were all Mustangs. Julia Gehl (18:17) was the individual champion, followed by Keelee Leitzen (18:20) in second. Brooke O’Brien (18:30) placed third, and Evie Henneberry (18:49) was fourth. Natalie Schlichte (19:19) crossed in seventh to give the Mustangs five runners in the top 10.
Alyssa Klein (19:53) finished in 12th, and Bella Meyers (20:44) was 32nd to lead Western Dubuque.
The Hempstead boys (64) placed third. John Maloney (15:48) was fourth individually, Caleb Kass (16:08) was seventh, and Charlie Driscoll (16:32) 12th to lead the Mustangs.
Isaiah Hammerand (15:29) was the overall individual runner-up to pace Western Dubuque (112) to fifth place as a team. Quentin Nauman (16:45) was 16th, and Derek Fangmann (16:48) 18th for the Bobcats.
Clayton Ridge 1st — At Luana, Iowa: The Clayton Ridge boys cross country team won the Upper Iowa Conference meet with 57 points at Tri-City Golf Club. Keaton Reimer (17:14) placed third, and Gavin Moser (17:54) fourth to lead the Eagles.
The Clayton Ridge girls (158) finished sixth and were led by Daisy Dickson (24:29) in 28th.
West Delaware 8th — At Independence, Iowa: The West Delaware girls (223 points) placed eighth in the WaMaC meet. Brooke Lewin (22:28) led the Hawks with a 35th-place finish individually. The West Delaware boys (250) were ninth as a team. Jase Turnis (18:18) led the Hawks in 36th place.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, Fennimore 0 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Ella Vosberg floored 11 kills, Ella McKinley dished out 30 assists, and Olivia Olson had four aces and nine digs to lead the Cubans (23-8) to a sweep, 25-12, 25-8, 25-10.
Platteville 3, Dodgeville 1 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Camryn Nies served four aces and had 14 kills, and Madison Carl added 28 digs as the Hillmen won in four sets, 25-20, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23.
East Dubuque 2, Scales Mound 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Rachel Anger smashed 12 kills, Megan Anger had 12 assists, and Hailey Heiar added 10 digs as the Warriors rallied past the Hornets, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Bellevue 2, Cascade 1 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Molly Roling had 17 assists, and Brianna Koppes downed eight kills, but the Cougars fell to the Comets at the River Valley Conference tournament, 21-25, 22-24, 15-9.
