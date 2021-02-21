The Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque girls open play in the Iowa state bowling tournament on Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
Hempstead and Senior will be represented on Tuesday, when the Class 3A girls and Class 3A boys take the lanes.
Here is capsule look at Monday’s action:
CLASS 1A GIRLS
When: 8:30 a.m. Monday
Local individual qualifier: Dubuque Wahlert senior Lola Grap won her regional with a 407 and is seeded 10th among the 12 individuals.
Local team qualifier: Wahlert won its regional with a 2,405 and is seeded seventh in the eight-team field. The lineup includes: Grap (180.65), junior Jamie Vondra (175.36), junior Natalie Kelzer (169.82), senior Abbie Beutin (158.9), junior Alaina Stecklein (144.61), senior Hannah Busch (143.0) and freshman Katelyn Vaassen (140.5). Wahlert ranks sixth in Class 1A with a 2,484.46 average.
Other team qualifiers: Camanche (3,179), Louisa-Muscatine (2,994), DeWitt Central (2,731), Charles City (2,708), Forest City (2,678), Vinton-Shellsburg (2,468), Lenox (2,374).
CLASS 2A GIRLS
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Local individual qualifiers: Western Dubuque senior Sara Horsfield won her regional with a 440 to earn the No. 3 seed, and sophomore Kirsten Butcher shot 394 for an at-large berth and the No. 12 seed.
Local team qualifier: Western Dubuque won its regional with a 2,782 for the No. 3 seed in the eight-team field. The lineup includes: Horsfield (193.5), senior Lanie Konzen (191.57), junior Sam Neuses (187.61), junior Hannah Kluesner (181.5), Butcher (174.11), junior Ceci Daly (172), freshman Baylee Neyen (167.9) and junior Brooklyn Neyen (166.75). The Bobcats rank fourth in Class 2A with a 2,732.67 team average.
Other team qualifiers: LeMars (2,986), Keokuk (2,887), Waterloo East (2,757), Denison-Schleswig (2,684), Newton (2,627), Fort Dodge (2,607), Waverly-Shell Rock (2,602).