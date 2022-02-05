The road to Wells Fargo Arena in boys basketball has officially opened.
District and substate pairings were released on Friday for Class 2A and Class 1A. Brackets for Class 4A and Class 3A should be released on Monday following seeding meetings this weekend.
Preliminary round games in 1A are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11. First round games in 2A and 1A begin on Monday, Feb. 14. Opening round substate games for 4A and 3A tipoff on Monday, Feb. 21.
The Iowa state basketball tournament will be held March 7-11 in Des Moines.
In 2A, Dyersville Beckman and Cascade both open District 10 play on Feb. 14, as the Trailblazers host Tipton and the Cougars host Iowa City Regina. The Beckman/Tipton winner plays at West Branch on Feb. 17 in the semifinals, and the Cascade/Regina winner plays at Williamsburg. Those winners meet in the district final on Feb. 22, and the substate final would be played on March 1.
In 1A District 8, it’s the battle of Bellevue in the quarterfinals as the Comets and Bellevue Marquette square off at Easton Valley High School on Feb. 14. The semifinals would be back at Easton Valley on Feb. 17, with the district final in Maquoketa on Feb. 22. The substate final would be contested March 1.
Edgewood-Colesburg will host either Starmont or Central Elkader in the quarterfinals in 1A District 6 on Feb. 14. The Vikings could host the semifinals on Feb. 17 and play the district final on Feb. 22. Also in District 6, Clayton Ridge plays Turkey Valley at Wapsie Valley on Feb. 14.
Maquoketa Valley plays AGWSR in its opener on Feb. 14 at North Linn High School.