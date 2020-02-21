USA Hockey began its weekend celebration of the Miracle on Ice’s 40th anniversary with an emphatic victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Thursday night in Plymouth, Mich.
Eamon Powell scored twice to lead the National Team Development Program’s U-18 squad to a 4-1 victory at USA Hockey Arena. The U-18’s hadn’t played a league game since Dec. 13, instead competing internationally and against NCAA programs. They are 12-2-0 against USHL competition.
USA Hockey enjoyed its finest hour on Feb. 22, 1980, when the Americans stunned Russia, 4-3, at the Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. While that game is widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets of the 20th century, the Americans controlled Thursday’s game from start to finish.
Dubuque (29-11-1) suffered back-to-back defeats for the fourth time this season. The Saints will try to snap the streak tonight in Muskegon, Mich.
Team USA opened the scoring just 2:18 into the contest. Chaz Lucius left a drop pass for Powell, who rifled a shot past goaltender Erik Portillo’s blocker for a 1-0 lead. Matthew Beniers picked up a secondary assist for moving the puck into the Dubuque zone.
Less than 20 seconds after the Saints’ second power play of the game expired, the Americans doubled their lead. Chad Yoder, fresh out of the penalty box after tripping Aidan Fulp, took a pass in the right faceoff circle, skated in on Portillo and hoisted a shot just under the crossbar. Brock Faber and Hunter Strand earned assists on the goal at 14:54 of the opening stanza.
Team USA struck twice on the power play during the second period to double its lead.
Luke Tuch and Owen Gallatin set up Powell’s second goal of the game at the 2:57 mark. He scored on a wrist shot from between the faceoff circles in the Dubuque zone.
The Americans capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play five minutes later to make it 4-0. Just five seconds after the two-man advantage ended, Beniers snapped a rebound over Portillo and under the crossbar. Jacob Truscott and Thomas Bordeleau assisted on the goal, which ended Portillo’s night in favor of backup Aidan McCarthy.
Dubuque finally solved Team USA goalie Drew Commesso at 12:17 of the third period. Matthew Kopperud won a faceoff in the left circle back to Kaelan Taylor and headed straight for the net. Taylor took a shot from the left point, and Kopperud deflected it into the net for his 15th goal of the season.
The faceoff came after Dubuque had a potential goal disallowed via video replay.
Riese Gaber and Stephen Halliday engaged in a goalmouth scramble, and the puck crossed the goal line, but officials deemed the play should have been whistled dead.