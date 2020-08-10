ASBURY, Iowa — Eric Wolfe is back and playing the best golf of his life.
Competing in The Robin golf tournament for the first time last week, Wolfe impressively captured the crown after taking a few years off from the sport. However, he was previously an assistant pro at the tournament location, Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, so he was quite familiar with the course.
Now, the former Cuba City High and University of Dubuque standout is just showing off.
Despite not having played at The Meadows Golf Club in more than six years since his days as a Spartan, Wolfe dominated the par 72 beauty over the weekend with stellar play all-around in finishing with a 3-under par two-round total of 70-71—141 to capture the Bradford Open championship on Sunday.
“I’m playing the best golf of my life right now,” said Wolfe, who captured an Iowa Conference individual title during his senior season at UD in 2014. “Obviously with the virus going around, I’ve played a lot of golf lately. That’s all we’ve been able to do. I’ve just been getting better about every week. It’s been fun.”
Wolfe’s winnings included a $400 Visa gift card and a $200 gift card to The Meadows. After hauling in $600 for his Robin win last week, Wolfe is certainly enjoying his return to the game.
“Don’t tell my wife,” Wolfe said with a laugh. “No, no, it’s not all about the money. I just love competing again. After a few years off and after getting back into it, it’s so fun. I’m starting to play competitively again and it’s certainly paying off.”
Wolfe — who qualified for the Wisconsin state meet in all four of his prep seasons with the Cubans, which included three top-10 finishes and a state runner-up as a sophomore — had to deal with some adversity in the final round along with his fellow competitors. Two different spurts of showers caused separate delays. The championship flight start was pushed back an hour in the morning before being pulled off for 45 minutes in the afternoon while on the back nine.
“This is the first time I’ve seen this course since my last college season in 2014,” he said. “In the first round I was going in blind but had a great caddie on the bag that helped me around the course. I just got around pretty well and the rain delays today made it a long day. Put some birdies up early and then in the back nine just held on with some pars.
“Try not to think about golf when you’re just hanging around,” Wolfe added about the delays. “When you get out there, focus on each shot. Starting an hour late, then getting called off on No. 12, it’s tough. Try to keep your mind right and I was able to do that. It was a fun day with a great group to play with.”
Having claimed two longtime Dubuque tournament crowns on consecutive Sundays is no small feat, and Wolfe sees no slowing down after his brief hiatus from the game.
“Golf’s obviously a lifetime sport and it’s just been so much fun playing again,” Wolfe said. “Competitive golf, I thrive on that. I just love it.”
Jake Peiser, a Warren Grove, Ill., native and senior-to-be on the Loras College golf team, finished runner-up behind Wolfe with a 1-over par 73-72—145 to earn a $350 Meadows gift card. Peiser was an all-conference performer for the Duhawks as a freshman and this is his first summer staying in Dubuque to gear up for his final college season.
“I played pretty well,” Peiser said. “Made a pretty bad swing on No. 4 and had a triple on there but really bounced back. Went 3-under rest of the round to finish even and that was pretty cool. Hanging with friends and playing some golf, even with the delays, it was a great day.”
Jesse Truax took third place and former Bradford champ Jake Weeber placed fourth, both finishing with 147s.
Dylan Lange won the presidential flight with a 154; Brian Nelson captured the first flight with a 156; Shawn Breitbach won the second flight with a 162; Pat Niemer earned the third-flight title with a 165; Joe Leiser topped the senior first flight with a 143; Kevin Hinz captured the senior second flight with a 166; and Greg Adams earned the senior third-flight victory with a 179.