The Loras College and University of Dubuque track & field programs combined to crown five more champions on Saturday at the NCAA Division III Elite Indoor Championships in Waverly, Iowa.
The event is not sanctioned by the NCAA, which canceled its winter championships due to low participating teams.
Wartburg swept the team championships. On the men’s side, Dubuque finished runner-up with 80.5 points and Loras was third with 75.5. For the women, the Duhawks took runner-up with 100 points and the Spartans were fourth with 41.
Mike Jasa captured the men’s 800 in 1:51.31, and Ryan Harvey won the 3,000 in 8:28.81 to give the Duhawks a pair of champions. Also for Loras, Josh Smith was runner-up in the 60; Rogers took runner-up in the 60 hurdles and long jump; and the 4x400 relay placed third.
The UD men were led by a runner-up finish in the shot put for Clayton Hahn.
On the women’s side, the Spartans claimed three national titles. Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes won the 60 in 7.76 seconds, while Emma Seipel won the long jump and Caroline Ferguson captured the shot put.
For the Duhawks, Kassie Rosenbum was runner-up in the 3,000; Marion Edwards took third in the 60; Elayna Bahl was third in the 60 hurdles; and the 4x400 relay was runner-up.
Former River Ridge (Ill.) prep Breya Christopher won the high jump title for Wartburg.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 9-7, Greenville 0-0 — At Dubuque: Morgan Turnmire had three RBIs and Kylee Biedermann added three hits in Game 2 as the Spartans (5-1) closed out a sweep.
Graceland 4-8, Clarke 3-11 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Sydney Tigges and Amber Boeckenstedt hit home runs in Game 2 as the Pride salvaged a split. Tigges’ shot was a three-run blast.
UW-Platteville 5-3, Concordia Wisconsin 4-4 — At Mequon, Wis.: Abby Burns had three hits and drove in two runs in the opener as the Pioneers earned a split.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 6-7, Park 2-2 — At Peosta, Iowa: Donovyn Curiel, Peter Torres, Bryce Simon and Noah Hoepfner each tallied at least two hits and an RBI in the opener to back an 11-strikeout outing from former Dubuque Senior prep Jakob Kirman, and Darius Bradley and Johnny Blake drove in two runs apiece in the second game as the Pride (11-6, 2-0 Heart of America Conference) swept their conference opener.
Washington University 7-10, Dubuque 0-2 — At Dubuque: Kellen Mitchel drilled a home run in the second game, but the Spartans couldn’t avoid a sweep.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Buena Vista 0 — At Loras AWC: Jade Casper delivered 15 kills as the Duhawks (6-1, 5-1 American Rivers Conference) notched a sweep.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 9, Midland 6 — At Dubuque: Tucker La Belle scored four goals to lead the Pride.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 13, Midland 12 — At Dubuque: Lindsey Wanaski scored four goals as the Pride won their opener.