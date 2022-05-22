Zoe Eisenberg, a freshman from Galena High School, won the girls wheelchair division discus state championship on Saturday at the Illinois Class 2A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.
Eisenberg finished with a toss of 9.49 meters to claim the gold medal. She also finished with a runner-up finish in the wheelchair shot put with a throw of 2.92 meters representing the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op program.
Addison Albrecht, a sophomore from River Ridge, finished 11th in the long jump finals with a leap of 5.14 meters. Kankakee’s Na’Kyrah Crooks won the state title in 5.44 meters.
G/ED/RR teammate Avery Engle finished 18th in the 3,200 with a time of 11:52.23.
PREP BASEBALL
(Friday’s late games)
Dubuque Hempstead 8, Davenport North 4 — At Davenport, Iowa: Anthony Houselog had two hits and a pair of RBIs, Jonny Muehring also collected two RBIs and Kellen Strohmeyer and Brock Booth added RBIs for the Class 4A No. 7 Mustangs, who improved to 3-2. Andrew Tharp earned the pitching win.
North Scott 8, Dubuque Wahlert 3 — At Eldridge, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles took their first defeat after opening with four wins. Ben Freed had a hit and an RBI as Wahlert was limited to four hits. North Scott (1-2) scored four in the third to take a 6-3 lead.
Pleasant Valley 12, Dubuque Senior 6 — At Senior: Jared Ostwinkle went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ray Schlosser homered and drove in a pair for Senior, which fell to 1-5 with the loss to the defending Iowa Class 4A state champs.
Davenport Central 10-6, Maquoketa 0-5 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Caide Steffen collected the lone hit for the Cardinals in the opener. Kasey Coakley and Mitchell Roeder had two hits each in the nightcap for Maquoketa (0-4).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Millikin 8, Wartburg 5 (7 innings, not complete) — At Decatur, Ill.: After three weather delays, Millikin and Wartburg’s NCAA Division III Super Regional Game 2 was postponed, resuming today in the top of the seventh inning.
