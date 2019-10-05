CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A gutsy call and a gutsier stand.
Dubuque Hempstead went for the go-ahead conversion but Cedar Rapids Prairie produced the winning stand.
Cedar Rapids Prairie thwarted a two-point conversion run with seven seconds remaining for a 28-27 victory over Hempstead in a Class 4A District 3 prep football game Friday night at John Wall Field.
Prairie remained perfect in district play, improving to 4-2 and 2-0. The Mustangs fell to 2-4 and 0-2.
Nick Pearson rushed for two second-half touchdowns for the Hawks. Aidan Dunne threw for four touchdowns, including one in the final 10 seconds to set up the key conversion play. Lane Swarzendruber led a huddle of defenders to stop Dunne and preserve the lead.
The Hawks opened with a 14-0 lead. Prairie’s Tariq Amir demonstrated his big-play ability, shooting through the middle of the defense and pulling away for a 69-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in the first quarter.
Prairie took advantage of a Hempstead miscue and short field for its second score. On third-and-11, the Hawks pre-snap shift got the Mustangs out of position, allowing a wide open Swartzendruber to slip behind the linebackers for a 21-yard TD reception from Hunter Williams.
The Mustangs capitalized on a crucial mistake late in the first half. Prairie failed to stay in bounds on third down in the waning seconds. The clock stoppage forced the Hawks to punt with 20 seconds left.
Hempstead didn’t need all of the final 10 ticks. Aidan Dunne hit KeShaun Hill for a 69-yard bomb and 14-7 score with one second left before the break.
The duo also connected on an 83-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.
Hempstead bracketed halftime with scores. Dunne hit Elijah Herrion on a crossing route on 4th-and-4 and he out-raced defenders to the pylon. Herrion also reeled in the late TD pass.