Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius breaks free from a West Liberty tackler Friday night during their Iowa Class 2A first round playoff game at the Rock Bowl on the Loras College campus. Brosius scored six touchdowns in a 62-0 victory.
Dubuque Wahlert's quaterback Bryce Rudiger runs the ball during their Class 2A first round playoff football game with West Liberty at the Rock Bowl on the Loras College campus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Dubuque Wahlert's quaterback Bryce Rudiger takes the snap during their Class 2A first round playoff football game with West Liberty at the Rock Bowl on the Loras College campus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Dubuque Wahlert's Jerren Gille nearly intercepts a pass intended for West Liberty's Jayce McHugh during their Class 2A first round playoff football game at the Rock Bowl on the Loras College campus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
The pick-six was just one of Brosius’ half dozen touchdowns on the night, as he and the Golden Eagles are moving on in the Iowa Class 2A playoffs after a 62-0 beatdown of West Liberty.
“When I came down with the (interception), I looked up and the clock was at 2 seconds,” Brosius said. “So it was either go to halftime or take a chance. I just wanted to make a play.”
He made plenty.
In a familiar script, Wahlert (7-2) jumped on top early, like it has so often this season, and never looked back. Before the end of the first half, the Golden Eagles put things into continuous-clock mode. After a three-and-out by West Liberty, which closed its season 3-6, Brosius set the tone for his do-it-all night.
His 24-yard punt return gave Wahlert field position inside Comet territory. Four plays later, the senior speedster scampered into the end zone for his ninth rushing touchdown of the season.
He got his 10th on Wahlert’s next drive — a 5-yarder with 3:35 left in what was a particularly dominant opening quarter. Wahlert outgained the Comets 149-9 in the first, and West Liberty’s total offense included a 13-yard run by quarterback Drake Collins.
“When you get to the playoffs, you’ve got to start fast and get on them early,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “We were able to do that. It starts with our preparation during the week. Really proud of that.”
Brosius’ night was epic. With 1:26 left in the first, Brosius got behind the defense and hauled in a 54-yard score from Bryce Rudiger for the first of his two TD receptions.
Alex Eisbach had a 12-yard TD run, Seamus Crahan climbed the ladder for a 36-yard scoring reception from Rudiger and Michael Bormann was the battering ram that took every last ounce of West Liberty’s energy to slow down.
Bormann ran for 174 yards, including a 53-yard blast for a score with just under 5 minutes remaining in the game.
“I love my offensive linemen,” Bormann said. “Great teammates. They keep me going, hype me up. Without them, I’m not going anywhere.”
Collins, who completed just 2 of his first 9 passes for 10 yards, had caught fire for the Comets late in the half, completing four straight passes, and had them on the doorstep of a score with just seconds to play before halftime.
Big time pressure from Wahlert forced Collins to throw into a crowded end zone, and Brosius came away with the interception that would prove to be the cherry on top of Wahlert’s night.
“I went from saying ‘go down’ to ‘go, go,go,’” Marshall said. “(Brosius) had himself a great night. He’s the ultimate team player and I’m really proud of how he’s developed as a young man.”
