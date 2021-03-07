Hitting the home stretch of the regular season against some of its toughest competition in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Western Dubuque coach Wayne Cusick made a switch in his starting lineup.
For Andrew Oltmanns and Carson Schute, the transition was seamless. Both players are juniors, and both guards. But what each player brings to the table is a little different, and the order in which they bring it has been a crucial asset in the third-seeded Bobcats (18-4) returning to the Iowa state tournament. WD plays Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Class 3A quarterfinal against No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-7) at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Andrew’s a better defender. And that’s not to say that Carson isn’t getting better, because he is,” Cusick said. “When Carson comes in he’s more of that outside shooter that can spread the defense. Andrew’s more of a slasher and defender. We just felt it was going to give us the best chance to win in the MVC. Luckily, it’s carried on into the tournament. Now, we get to go down south and prove it again.”
For most of the season, Schute was the starter and Oltmanns the first player off the bench. Feeling the Bobcats needed a jolt on the defensive end, Cusick informed the players of the switch to make Oltmanns a starter and Schute the sixth man ahead of their Feb. 5 contest against Dubuque Hempstead.
“It just made things better for the team,” Schute said. “He’s a better defender than I am. I think him starting helped us start off the game hot and with me coming off the bench, kind of brought that extra energy for us. It helped us all around.”
The results have been clear — the Bobcats have won five straight, and six of their last seven in clinching the program’s first trip to Des Moines since 2012.
“We know that Carson is a great 3-point shooter, and he’ll always give us that little spark of energy coming off the bench,” Oltmanns said. “We just thought it’d work better for the team. That’s what Coach thought and that’s why it’s been working out for us.”
The Bobcats haven’t been short on elite scorers this season, as senior standouts Dylan Johnson (16.6 points per game) and Garrett Baumhover (15.2) have led the charge in that department. Nick Bryant (11.5) has provided a third reliable scorer. Cusick believed a hard-nosed defender like Oltmanns could provide an extra boost right out of the gates, and he’s helped the Bobcats with extra opportunities in transition.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to bring to this team,” said Oltmanns, who averages 5.6 points and 3 rebounds per game while adding 29 assists and 14 steals on the year. “Energy on the defensive end. Steals, deflections, that’s what I’m trying to do for us.”
Schute now provides strong shooting off the bench, holding averages of 6 points and 3 rebounds per game. He’s fourth on the team with 20 made 3-pointers on the season.
“It was a real easy switch,” Schute said. “Andrew stepped into the role really well and I’m happy for him. We’re both playing well. We’ve been picking up the tempo and playing our type of ball. If we play fast, play loose, we’ll be just fine.”
The stars on the team certainly get the credit they deserve, but the Bobcats have become a more balanced and stronger top-to-bottom unit heading to The Well thanks to a small lineup change just one month ago.
“It was an easy transition,” Oltmanns said. “Carson and I are in and out, we subbed regularly throughout the entire season. The starting lineup switch really didn’t affect much on the team. It went really smooth and I think it’s helped us make it to state. We have been working for this all year.”