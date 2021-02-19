Dyersville Beckman is on a special postseason run, and the players didn’t want it to end just yet.
Kennedy Arens scored 14 points, Lauren Osterhaus added 13 and Lil McDermott had 11 as the Trailblazers led wire-to-wire and defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg, 49-37, on Friday night in Independence, Iowa, in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
Beckman (13-10) advanced to Wednesday’s regional final to face top-ranked Maquoketa Valley (22-0) in a regional final at West Delaware High School in Manchester with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 119, Parkview 59 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olson went off for 32 points and Jack Misky added 21 as the Cubans lit up the scoreboard in advancing to tonight’s regional final against Mineral Point.
Fennimore 67, Wisconsin Heights 43 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson scored 22 points with nine rebounds as the Golden Eagles (15-5) advanced to tonight’s regional final at River Ridge.
River Ridge 51, Boscobel 48 -- At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves held on to advance to tonight's regional final to host Fennimore.
Shullsburg 45, Belmont 35 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Brandon Hoppman scored 17 points as the Miners (11-8) advanced to tonight’s regional final to face Benton.
Benton 57, Black Hawk 42 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs triumphed to advance to tonight’s regional final at Shullsburg.
Darlington 75, Belleville 61 -- At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds advanced to tonight's regional final to host New Glarus.
New Glarus 54, Prairie du Chien 38 -- At New Glarus, Wis.: The Blackhawks closed their season in a regional semifinal.
Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Potosi 51 -- At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Chieftains ended their season in a regional semifinal.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Bellevue 5th, Maquoketa 6th at districts – At Muscatine, Iowa: Ty Kloser placed fifth with a 479 and Dawson Weber took eighth with a 455 to lead Bellevue to a fifth-place finish at the Iowa Class 1A district meet at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. River Schiefer shot 361, followed by Logan Kloser (349) and Ashton Felderman (282), while Jacob Bakey’s 278 did not factor in the scoring for Bellevue. The Comets rolled Baker games of 245, 147, 211, 161 and 194 to finish with a 2,875.
Kaden Beidler finished 20th with a 397 to lead Maquoketa to a sixth-place finish at 2,806. Lucas Ihrig rolled a 386, followed by Dalton Davis and Steven Mask (365 each) and Kyler Beidler (362), while Jacob Reicks’ 340 did not factor in the scoring. The Cardinals rolled Baker games of 194, 161, 153, 201 and 222.
Louisa-Muscatine won the team title with a 3,251. Monticello’s Easton Lee won the individual title with a 522.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 64, UW-Whitewater 58 — At Platteville, Wis.: Justin Stovall scored 18 points, Quentin Shields added 16, and the Pioneers improved to 4-1.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Whitewater 64, UW-Platteville 53 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Maiah Domask became the 11th player in Pioneer program history to reach 1,000 career points in the road loss.