The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Friday announced new summer dates for the baseball and softball seasons providing for a May 1 return for the state’s schools.
Baseball teams would have their first practice on May 18 and first games of the season on June 1. The postseason tournaments would run from July 9-22 with the state tournament being held on July 24-Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Softball teams would also open practice on May 18 and hold their first games on June 1. The regional tournament would run from July 6-14 with the state tournament taking place on July 20-24 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
The original first date of practice was scheduled for May 4.
Iowa schools have been closed under order of Gov. Kim Reynolds since mid-March in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The athletic governing bodies previously released updated season guidelines for spring sports, which would be in full swing right now under normal circumstances.
Golf, tennis, track and field, and soccer teams would be eligible to hold their first practices on May 1. Golf, tennis and track could hold their first competitions on May 4; soccer would begin May 8.
The co-ed state qualifying track meet will take place on May 28.
The girls golf postseason tournaments begin May 26 while the boys tee off their playoffs on May 29.
The team tennis postseason for boys and girls opens May 23. The boys individual qualifying tournament would be May 20; the girls qualifying tournament would be held May 27.
The girls regional soccer tournament is scheduled to begin June 4. The boys substate tournament would open play on June 8.