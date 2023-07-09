FARLEY, Iowa — On a night when pitching stole the show, Key West’s Brett LaMere and Cascade’s Connor Grant came through with the clutch hits for the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League.
The EIHL earned a 6-3 decision Saturday in the 37th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game at Paul Scherrman Field in Farley, Iowa. The EIHL, which outhit the Prairie by a 6-3 margin, leads the series, 11-8, since the format shifted from North vs. South.
“This game is so much fun, especially when you have a big crowd like we had tonight,” said LaMere, who hit a two-run home run in the third to give the EIHL the lead for good. “It’s pretty cool to have a chance to play on the same team as guys you’ve been competing against all year. Everybody knows each other, too, which adds to the fun.”
The EIHL opened the scoring in the bottom of the first after Dyersville’s Riley LeGrand led off by reaching on an error. He scored when Grant smoked a double inside the left-field line for a 1-0 lead.
The Prairie League answered with a two-out rally in the second. Bellevue’s Andrew Swartz singled and stole second before Pleasant Grove’s Garrett Kadolph sliced a double to right-center to tie the game, 1-1.
The Prairie League added a pair of runs in the third without the benefit of a hit. Holy Cross’ Jordan Laden and Zwingle’s Maguire Fitzgerald walked and came around on a ground out by Epworth’s Colin Kreiter and a wild pitch, respectively, to make it 3-1.
The EIHL regained the lead in the bottom half. LeGrand doubled and scored when Grant reached on a two-out throwing error. LaMere followed with a towering home run to left-center for a 4-3 lead.
“I was just looking to drive something off (Dubuque Packers lefty Jakob) Kirman, and I was glad I was able to get a pitch to hit,” LaMere said.
Grant extended the lead to 5-3 with an opposite-field triple to right field after Cascade teammate Bryce Simon reached on a two-out fielding error.
“Honestly, I was just going up there with the right approach,” Grant said. “I’ve seen all of their pitchers in the past, so I know what they have and what they like to do to try to get you out. I was looking for the weakness that they like to throw at times.
“It is pretty special to win this. We came into this game wanting to win. We decided that as a team, and we worked for it as a team.”
The EIHL added an insurance run in the eighth after LaMere rocked a two-out double off the wall in dead centerfield. Key West teammate Mike Canavello followed with a base hit to make it 6-3.
Kirman took the loss, while Bernard’s Jack Carr and Balltown’s Charlie Jaeger relieved for the Prairie League and allowed a combined six hits. Key West’s Anthony Ruden earned the win after allowing three runs on two hits. Cascade’s Brock Simon, Farley’s Derek Hardin and Grant allowed a total of one hit the rest of the way to preserve the win.
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame added five players and one umpire during induction ceremonies following the game. Farley’s Paul Boffeli, Worthington’s Dale Digmann Jr., Cascade’s Micah Green, Epworth’s Ron Kramer and Dyersville’s Tom Martin joined umpire Chris Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville, in the class.
The 37th annual induction dinner/program took place Friday at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa.