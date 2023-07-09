FARLEY, Iowa — On a night when pitching stole the show, Key West’s Brett LaMere and Cascade’s Connor Grant came through with the clutch hits for the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League.

The EIHL earned a 6-3 decision Saturday in the 37th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game at Paul Scherrman Field in Farley, Iowa. The EIHL, which outhit the Prairie by a 6-3 margin, leads the series, 11-8, since the format shifted from North vs. South.

