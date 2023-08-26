Lancaster football
Lancaster’s Peyton Alvarado tries to find running room around the right side of the offensive line during Friday’s game against Cuba City in Lancaster, Wis. Alvarado and the Flying Arrows won, 18-7.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

LANCASTER, Wis. — After a frustrating first half, Lancaster’s Peyton Alvarado turned on the fire.

The senior running back carried the Arrows to an 18-7 win over Cuba City on Friday night with a pair of late touchdowns in the second half, finishing the game with 186 yards on 29 carries.

