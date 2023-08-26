LANCASTER, Wis. — After a frustrating first half, Lancaster’s Peyton Alvarado turned on the fire.
The senior running back carried the Arrows to an 18-7 win over Cuba City on Friday night with a pair of late touchdowns in the second half, finishing the game with 186 yards on 29 carries.
“We really did not want to lose this game,” Alvarado said. “There was a lot of team energy at halftime, and I knew I just had to keep running hard and we’d get back in the end zone.”
The Arrows (2-0) had opportunities to score in the first half, but were held scoreless until backup quarterback Logan Wolf connected with Brennen Gildersleeve for a 15-yard score just before halftime to put Lancaster up, 6-0.
“We had a lot of big plays called back and just a lot of mental mistakes in that first half,” Lancaster coach Jordon Rolland said. “We can make excuses about being young, or it being hot, or not getting a lot of outdoor practice in this past week because of the heat, but we are a better team than what we showed in the first half. Our guys really responded in the second half, and that’s what you hope to see.”
Meanwhile, Cuba City was held to just 50 total yards of offense in the first half while losing starting running back Cael Donar to an early injury.
“Donar is a very talented back, and that really was a big loss for them,” Rolland said. “When’s he’s not out on the field it’s noticeable.”
The Cubans (1-1) found their offense elsewhere with Donar sidelined, and got a 58-yard score from junior Andy Loeffelholz. The PAT by Wyatt Lisk was good, putting Cuba City up, 7-6, with 11:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Arrows put together a promising drive on their next possession, and Alvarado punched the ball in from 1-yard out with 6:50 to play. He used a 32 yard run on Lancaster’s next possession to put the Arrows deep in Cuba City territory before scoring on a 10-yard run with 2:37 left to put Lancaster up, 18-7.
“It was really huge for us to respond right away after they scored,” Alvarado said. “Our defense did great again this week, and our line just got it done.”
Added Rolland: “Peyton is a very aggressive runner, and he was able to get some holes in the second half. He and our offensive line really carried us in the fourth quarter. This was a good test for us.”
The Cubans were held to 189 total yards of offense, with 58 of them coming from Loeffelholz’s touchdown run.
“I couldn’t be happier with our defense right now,” Rolland said. “They gave up one score last week and one tonight. They are carrying us, which is what we expect.”