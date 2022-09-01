Tommy Specht
Dubuque native Tommy Specht participates in an Arizona Complex League game for the Texas Rangers organization. He hit his first professional home run Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox rookie team.

 Jerry Espinoza / Special to the Telegraph Herald

Tommy Specht put himself in a position to play professional baseball by embracing the grind of long training sessions well outside of the spotlight.

Those years of grinding away certainly prepared him for his first month as a member of the Texas Rangers organization after being selected in the sixth round, 169th overall, in last month’s Major League Baseball Draft.

