Tommy Specht put himself in a position to play professional baseball by embracing the grind of long training sessions well outside of the spotlight.
Those years of grinding away certainly prepared him for his first month as a member of the Texas Rangers organization after being selected in the sixth round, 169th overall, in last month’s Major League Baseball Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-handed hitting outfielder from Dubuque recorded his first professional hit this week while playing in the Arizona Complex League. He laced an opposite field double as part of a 2-for-4 performance against the Cleveland Guardians’ rookie ball team on Monday.
“When you first get drafted, it’s a crazy feeling, and you’re on Cloud Nine for quite a while,” said Specht, who graduated from Wahlert in January so he could train for the draft. “But, once you get down here and all the draft stuff is behind you, you realize the draft part of it really doesn’t matter. In the clubhouse, no one thinks about where you were drafted or how much money you got.
“We’re all here to get better. There’s no favoritism as far as how high you were picked or what you signed for. Everyone here is focused on his own goals, and you realize it’s time to get to work on achieving those goals. Nothing is going to be given. You still have to perform your way up.”
The Rangers placed Specht — and the majority of their recent draft picks — on a similar development program as Ian Moller, a 2021 Wahlert grad they selected in the fourth round last summer.
It means long days at the Rangers’ training complex in Surprise, Ariz., to prepare prospects for life on and off the field in the coming years of Minor League Baseball. Not only do they work on strength and conditioning and fundamental baseball development, the Rangers expose the young players to extensive programming on nutrition, media skills and handling the mental side of the game.
“Minor League Baseball isn’t like the movie ‘Bull Durham’ anymore, where if you don’t perform, you’re gone,” said Dustin Smith, a 15-year scout with the Rangers whose territory includes eight Midwest states. “It’s more of a process, and the organization is a lot more patient with players. They understand that they want their players to be at their best when they get to the big leagues, whenever that is down the road. That’s why, for Tommy, this first year is a lot like Ian’s first year, as far as it’s an opportunity to get your feet wet and get used to the grind of pro ball.
“You look past the results early on and focus more on the process, and that’s all-encompassing. Minor League Baseball has changed a lot over the last few years, and spots are a lot more coveted than they used to be. So organizations put a lot more into each player. It shows at the big league level, because their rosters have kids who come from all areas of the draft and even some undrafted free agents.”
Major League Baseball eliminated one level of its minor league developmental ladder prior to the 2021 season. And the draft covers only 20 rounds after going 50 rounds just a dozen years ago.
The Rangers liked what they saw in Specht while tracking him through the past few seasons on the amateur showcase circuit. He earned Perfect Game All-American accolades and enhanced his draft stock through MLB development initiatives following his junior year of high school.
“Tommy has a natural athleticism and he’s only gotten stronger and stronger over the last couple of years,” Smith said. “He moves really well for his size, which is impressive, and he runs and throws really well. Every time we saw him, he had really good bats and showed and had a feel for hitting.
“It’s real similar to Ian last year. We felt really fortunate that he was still available when we drafted him. And, from everything I’ve heard from within the organization so far, he’s gotten off to a real positive start.”
And a lot of that has to do with embracing the grind.
For a 6 p.m. game in the Arizona Complex League, Specht arrives at the ballpark around 11:30 a.m. for mobility work and to get loose. The players eat lunch and go through video review of the previous night’s game before more physical activity — lifting weights, hitting and fielding work.
That’s before the Rangers prospects hop on a bus and make the short commute to play a game.
“It’s so much more than taking a little batting practice and playing the games,” Specht said. “You have some really long days, and, after three weeks, my body is feeling it a little bit. It took a little while to understand the daily schedule and get acclimated to it. But, going through this, I know my body will be so much more prepared to go through a 140-game season next year. I’ll be ready for it, and I’ll know what to expect.”
Specht played just three games through this week and went 2-for-10 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. But, as Smith said, the numbers mean very little at this point in a prospect’s career.
“If you look at guys who were drafted out of high school, either by the Rangers or other teams down here, nobody’s really tearing it up right now, because it is such an adjustment,” Specht said. “That’s to be expected, because you’re going from seeing high school pitching to pro pitching.
“But it’s important to understand failure and struggle a little bit before these next couple of years of minor league ball. It’s about getting prepared for next year and getting into the system. It’s not really result-oriented but process-oriented so you’re more prepared for the next steps in your development.”
Specht made his professional debut as a last-minute lineup replacement on Aug. 15 against the Chicago White Sox rookie team and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts despite having quality at-bats. Exactly one week later, he played his second game and had the two hits against the Guardians.
“I’m not sure what it is, but plenty of times in my career I’ve started off a little slow, and it takes me a little while to get settled in and comfortable,” Specht said. “Once I get comfortable, that’s when I really start to hit my stride.
“Honestly, I might not have been completely ready to play that first game and things didn’t go my way. It’s a huge adjustment. I had to take a deep breath and trust in my ability and the work I’ve put in to get to this point. It definitely felt good to get that first hit out of the way. I’m starting to feel a lot more comfortable with the daily routine and the competition.”
The Arizona Complex League ended Tuesday, and an ACL extended session immediately followed with scrimmage games across the state for the next three weeks. Specht will participate in Instructional League with all the Rangers’ prospects this fall before wrapping up his first season with a trip to Arlington, Texas, where the rookies will play exhibition games against the likes of top collegiate programs Arkansas, Baylor, Dallas Baptist and Texas Christian.
Specht expects to return home in mid-October and participate in Rangers’ mini-camps throughout the winter.
“I’m loving it,” Specht said. “This is what I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember. I know I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I plan to make the most of it.
“It’s a blessing to be here. The Rangers provide you with so many resources to prepare you for the next steps in your development. I’m going to trust the process and continue to perform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.