Setting for the Clarke offense is like going through a good buffet: There are almost too many great options to choose from.
Kelsi Chambers finished with a match-high 15 kills, Megan Pressgrove 10 and Bellevue grad Becca Schroeder eight as the Pride swept through William Penn, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-19, on Tuesday at the Robert & Ruth Kehl Center.
It was another night for Clarke (15-5, 4-3 Heart Conference) in which multiple hitters stepped in and delivered. All six of the Pride’s attackers finished with 10-plus attempts, and they hit .321 overall as a team.
Alana Cooksley, a Dubuque Hempstead grad who shares starting setter duties with Maddie Ro, said her job is “easy.” Whoever she decides to push the ball to, there’s a pretty good chance they’re going to put the ball away.
“I know everyone’s super reliable on the team, so when I’m up there, it’s a split-second decision who I want to set,” said Cooskley, who finished with a match-high 23 assists for Clarke along with nine digs. “It helps that we’ve built such a strong foundation from last year. We don’t really have that many new girls this year, so we’ve all built the trust this year and we know we can all get the job done.”
Last year’s Pride advanced within one win of advancing to the NAIA national tournament. But that was a relatively pin-heavy team, with Chambers, Pressgrove and former Mustang Kasey Davis accounting for more than 385 attempts each.
Clarke carried over nearly all of its key weapons into this season, and that continuity has added made for a well-oiled offensive attack where the hits can come from seemingly anywhere.
“Coming in we were way more focused on being that balanced team and trying to get everybody involved,” said second-year Pride coach Bryndon Paulsen (a former captain of the Clarke men’s volleyball team). “That was the goal last year, but we weren’t able to pull it off as well as we wanted.
“This year it’s been great to just see that consistency. If you leave (Pressgrove) alone she’s going to go off. If you focus on (Davis), (Chambers) is going to go off. ... If you try to key-in on anybody, we’ll beat you with everybody else.”
After falling behind, 14-13, in Set 1, the Pride used a 5-1 swing to regain the advantage, 18-15, and didn’t relinquish the lead for the remainder of the frame. Chambers’ kill pushed Clarke to set point and she then teamed up with Tatum Brim for a block to clinch the opener.
The Pride led wire-to-wire in the second set with back-to-back Statesmen errors pushing Clarke to set point, 24-15, and Chambers burying the ball two points later for a 2-0 lead in the match.
“I feel like if we stay playing confident the way we have, it can be a long season for us,” said Chambers, a sophomore Chicago native.
The closest the Pride came to sweating this one out was after William Penn scored five straight points to tie Set 3 at 19-apiece. Paulsen burned his only timeout of the match and Davis ripped her fourth kill out of the break.
That put Cooksley to the service line, where she rattled off the final five points. Brim’s kill out of the middle put Clarke at match point and she followed that up with a block to deliver the sweep.
Davis, Chambers and Alix Talbot each finished with 11 digs to lead Clarke, while Ro added 17 assists.