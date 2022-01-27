PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It’s been quite a three-game stretch for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s basketball team.
After suffering their first defeat of the season Jan. 19 against UW-Oshkosh, the Pioneers had to mount a ferocious second-half comeback to defeat UW-Stout last Saturday.
It didn’t get any easier Wednesday night as they again had to play catch-up.
The NCAA Division III No. 5-ranked Pioneers grabbed their first lead of the game with 11:36 remaining and were able to fend off No. 10-ranked UW-La Crosse, 76-72, in a thriller at Williams Fieldhouse.
“It’s just the resiliency of this group,” UW-P coach Jeff Gard said. “When you suffer that first defeat, sometimes you kind of have that hangover effect. We talked to the guys about that. To be able to come out of this stretch with two wins, this Saturday bye week couldn’t come soon enough.”
The Pioneers didn’t record their first basket until 4 minutes into the game and they fought shooting woes nearly the entirety of first half.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were connecting at nearly a 60% clip for the majority of the first 20 minutes of play.
UW-La Crosse guard Craig Steel drained two consecutive 3-pointers to stake the visitors to a 21-7 lead midway through the opening half.
The Eagles maintained a double-digit advantage until 7:42 remaining when UW-P started to find its groove.
Ben Probst hit a triple at the 7:42 mark, and Quentin Shields sank another 3 minutes later to cap an 11-3 Pioneer scoring run and cut the deficit to 28-23.
Shields then strung together seven of his team-leading 14 first-half points to keep UW-P well within striking distance, trailing only 36-30, despite shooting only 32% from the floor.
“When we get down like that, we try not to waiver and we understand that it’s a long basketball game,” said Shields, who became just the seventh Pioneer to surpass the 1,500-point barrier in Saturday’s victory. “We just knew we had to execute and take it one possession at a time.”
The Pioneers (18-1, 7-1 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) used another 11-3 run early in the second half to tie the game at 41-all at the 13:22 mark, and Shields’ two free throws minutes later gave UW-P its first lead all night, 47-45.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Shields and Probst put UW-P up, 55-47, with 10:03 to play.
“We started to get some stops defensively,” Gard said. “That team has the capability to put up some quick numbers, so I thought we did a much better job of buckling down defensively … and eventually we were able to capitalize on the other end of the floor.”
The Eagles were able to claw their way back and reclaim the lead, 68-67, with 2:08 remaining, but like they did all game, the Pioneers were resilient.
Probst, a sophomore, knocked down a post jumper at 1:30, and then delivered a dagger with 54 seconds left.
With a hand in his face, Probst fired from the top of the key and drew nothing but net to go ahead, 74-70.
Shields and senior Justin Stoval knocked down clutch free throws in the final seconds to send the Williams Fieldhouse faithful into a frenzy.
Shields led the Pioneers with a game-high 32 points, Probst added 20, and Kyle Tuma finished with 16.
“My team is extremely tough,” Shields said. “That’s the best way I can put it. We are two guys down right now, but we have guys that stepped right in and filled those holes that are missing. Honestly, we are just extremely tough.”