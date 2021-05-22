DES MOINES – It was the final day of the Iowa state track and field meet on the sport’s biggest stage and area track and field athletes did not disappoint.
The Dubuque Wahlert girls were collectively golden, capturing the third team title in program history and first since going back-to-back in 2011-12. Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann and Bellevue’s Brady Greibel nearly had to resort to a second hand to carry all their gold, with each capturing their fourth on Saturday.
GIRLS
After Meghan McDonald, Abigail Wallace, Tessa Berning and Ariana Yaklich won the 4x100 in 48.79, for a state-record 27th relay title, the Golden Eagles were feeling pretty good about winning the team standings.
“We knew we had to win this race to be a contender going into the 4x4,” Yaklich said. “To do that and to do it with Abby (Wallace), my senior friend, and with these other two ladies just feels amazing.
After Wahlert’s 4x400 relay finished fourth to close the day, it was official and the celebration was on.
Wahlert scored 59 team points to earn the team title with Solon taking second with 51. Western Dubuque finished in fourth with 42.
This is particularly sweet revenge for senior Yaklich, Wallace and Ailx Oliver as they were part of the 2019 team that finished second in the team standings by a half of point.
“It’s a really good feeling,” said Yaklich, who also earned a bronze in the 100-meter dash. “We thought this was going to be a rebuilding year and we just got a state title. But as the year went on, we knew we could do this thing. We had that positivity coming into this weekend and we made it happen.”
For Wallace, getting this team title means more than any individual award.
“We’ve been so close,” she said. “Even our freshman year, we were right there. “This year is so special because we look up in the stands and see our past teammates and just know we did this for them. Everybody that’s been part of the program won with us today.”
Added Oliver: “Our mentality today was ‘burn the boat.’ We have got to leave everything behind and just go for it.”
As far as individual medals go, Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann stole the show on Saturday. After claiming the 400-meter dash gold on Thursday, the junior added titles in the 100 (12.37), 200 (25.48) and distance medley relays, to bring her gold-medal total to four on the weekend.
“Everything that I’ve worked for, it’s off my shoulders now,” Biermann said after claiming her final title in the 200. “I’ll remember all the wins, and being with my team, all the seniors; it’s definitely one to remember.”
She even got to share the moment with some teammates as WD took home the sprint medley relay title in record-setting fashion. The quartet of Biermann, Ella Schindler, Sammy Recker and Brynn Walter with a state-meet record time of 1:47.58.
“It feels amazing as senior to finally getting what we have worked for all along, especially after having last season taken from us; it feels so good,” Ella Schindler said.
“It’s just so unreal, just the rush of everything; it just feels so good,” freshman Brynn Walters said.
Wahlerts relay team of Yaklich, Wallace, Tessa Berning and Rylee Steffen finished second in the sprint medley in 1:48.55 to pad its team points early on.
The Cascade shuttle hurdle relay team of Elizabeth Gibbs, Rachael Rhomberg, Libby Felton and Devin Simon brought home a silver medal with time of 1:07.05.
The following girls athletes or relay teams competed and qualified for Saturday’s final: Cascade (15th in the sprint medley); Bellevue (22nd in the sprint medley); Maquoketa (13th in the sprint medley); Elly Burds (Western Dubuque, ninth in the 800); McDonald (Wahlert, seventh in the 100); Alyssa Klein (Western Dubuque, 15th in the 1,500); Lauren Klein (Western Dubuque, 16th in the 1,500); Oliver (Wahlert, eight in the 1,500); Ellie Meyer (Wahlert, ninth in the 1,500).
BOYS
When Bellevue’s Griebel crosses the finish, you’d never know he just won gold.
Probably because he is getting quite used to it.
The Comet senior distance phenom added two more gold medals to his collection Saturday by winning the 800 (1:56.05) and 1,600-meter runs (4:22.57). He claimed gold in the 3,2000 and distance medley relays earlier in the meet.
“This means a lot to me,” Griebel said after claiming the 1,600. “I was going for all four medals in all four events and I finally did it so I can go home with my head held high and I feel proud of myself. It’s just been a great weekend.”
Griebel, who will continue running next season at Northern Iowa, had to find another gear to claim his final gold of the meet. Des Moines Christian’s Carson Houg ran side-by-side with Griebel the entire race, but the veteran distance runner was not about to be denied his final gold with a strong late push.
Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius claimed the other area individual gold for the boys morning session by winning the 100-meter dash in 11.22
“I’ve been thinking about this one all week,” Brosius said. “It’s just an amazing atmosphere here. Everyone around is cheering, coming down that final stretch everybody is screaming; it was just awesome.”
Western Dubuque claimed gold in the shuttle hurdle relay with a bang. Mitchell Ashline, Tanner Nauman, Devin Neuhaus and Logan Brosius set a state-meet record with first-place time of 59.47. The Bobcats edged Pella by three-tenths of a second.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” Brosius said. “You try to imagine what its like but you just can’t until you actually do it. To come out on top, feels great.”
As the Bobcat quartet of all seniors looked back at the jumbotron, the elation was evident.
“It was just pure shock,” Ashline said.
“I’ve been working since freshman year for this,” Tanner Nauman said. It was one of my goals that I set down for this season.”
Added Neuhaus: I’ve never been to the state meet, so to come out a champion is awesome.”
Brosius added another medal to his collection with a silver (15.15) in the 110-hurdles.
The following boys athletes or relay teams competed and qualified for Saturday’s final: Dyersville Beckman (12th in the sprint medley); Bellevue (eighth in the sprint medley); Cascade (DNF, sprint medley); West Delaware (24th, sprint medley); Blake Smith (West Delaware, 15th in 800); Payton Griebel (12th in 1,600); Cade Messer (Western Dubuque, 10th in 1,600); Wahlert (fifth in 4x100); Bellevue (eighth in 4x100); Western Dubuque (sixth in 4x1000; Cascade (fourth in the 4x400); Dyersville Beckman (DQ, 4x400).
Bellevue finished third in the Class 2A team standings with 39 points. Western Dubuque finished eighth in 3A with 27 and Wahlert placed ninth with 26.