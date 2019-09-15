Steve Froeschle decided to let his brother know that he can do him one better.
Well, a lot better, actually.
The Davenport, Iowa, native smashed the previous course record held by his brother by nearly 5 minutes on Saturday in the half marathon of the 42nd annual Mississippi Valley Running Association’s Dubuque Benefit Classic.
Froeschle clocked in at a blistering 1 hour, 8 minutes and 52 seconds to top brother Dan’s mark of 1:13.20 set last year.
“My brother Dan and I were going to do it last year, but I went out of town and he actually won it,” said Froeschle, 25, who moved to Dubuque for work a year ago. “I was able to do it this year but now he’s out of town. It’s pretty neat. We’ve both been planning to run it together and like racing against each other. It hasn’t worked out yet but hopefully next year we can do it together.”
Froeschle ran cross country at Davenport Assumption High School and wasn’t challenged on Saturday in setting a new course mark. Nathan Brace took runner-up almost 11 minutes later at 1:19.04.
“Course is nice with beautiful temperatures,” Froeschle said. “The hill in Eagle Point Park is definitely a tough one, but there’s great crowd support out there. Overall a great experience.”
Not too bad for a first time half-marathoner. Now he’s just hoping to go one-on-one with his brother next year.
“I’ve run a few marathons, but believe it or not this is actually my first half marathon,” Froeschle said. “I wasn’t really expecting to run that fast, so I was really happy with it. I just hope I can race with Dan next year.”
After 40 years running through Eagle Point Park, the Benefit Classic changed its course last year to start and end at Mystique Community Ice Center. The race still runs into Eagle Point Park from the front entrance, and the route highlights some of Dubuque’s prettiest areas such as the river walk, Eagle Point and the Bee Branch Creek Greenway.
“This is pretty close to the end of the racing season,” MVRA president Rob Harbin said. “A lot of people use this event as a good stepping stone for some of the final marathons out there like Chicago. Running around the island here, around Eagle Point Park, it just gives you a really good perspective of the whole landscape of Dubuque. You get the river, you get the bluff, you get the bee branch. It’s a beautiful tour to our city landscape.”
While racing events may be seeing declines in turnout, the MVRA is most proud of its contributions to such places as Camp Courageous.
“The Benefit Classic is the oldest road race in Dubuque,” Harbin said. “It’s still going strong and we were able to donate $2,000 to Camp Courageous as result of this race. It’s a great turnout, but not quite as good a turnout as we had last year. I think overall, race events are seeing declining registration. We’re about on level with everybody else, so it’s been good.”
Iowa City’s Lydia Hocker placed fourth overall and was the women’s half marathon champ in 1:23.42. The Wheaton, Ill., native just moved to Iowa in June and is enjoying the new scenery in preparation for the Chicago Marathon.
“I’m training for the Chicago Marathon and was looking for a good race for a training run,” said Hocker, 25, who ran cross country at Illinois Wesleyan. “It’s about a month away, so this was a good, hard run to prepare me for it. I heard it was a well-run event and not too hilly.
“I like running road races because it’s new scenery for me here in Iowa. Even if it’s a real hard workout, it’s nice to enjoy the new scenery. Along the river, the people alongside you, it’s really fun.”
The two half marathon champions each walked away with a $400 prize.
“No, taking home some money isn’t bad at all,” Hocker said.
Dubuque’s Ben Lundell was the men’s 5K champion in 18 minutes, 23 seconds. Dubuque’s Shelby Kline captured the women’s 5K title with a time of 21 minutes. Each received $50 gift cards to the Shoe Shack.