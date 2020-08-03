With just a turn to go in the Hobby Stock feature, it was still anyone’s race to win.
Lukas Short, Matt Bennett and David Crimmins quickly established themselves as the top cars on the track, and all three were neck-and-neck heading into turn 4 on the final lap.
Fortune favored the Short car.
Bennett’s No. 24 and Crimmins’ No. 16C got tangled up on the final stretch, sending both drivers into the wall and clearing the way for Short’s No. 8 to take checkered, Sunday, during the Julien Dubuque Classic Fair races at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
“I was just looking straight forward and trying to focus on driving,” said Short, a Maquoketa, Iowa, native. “It puts a lot of pressure on you not to mess up (when it’s a three-man race). Anybody could’ve taken it I think.”
The Fairgrounds made an effort all week to “stay clean” during a Dubuque County Fair week that ran during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drivers during Sunday’s Classic apparently got the memo. Four out of the six feature races ran without caution, and the other pair had only a couple of minor hiccups to overcome.
Short’s win led off the night. He earned the second spot through qualifying behind Bennett. Six laps in, Short pushed in front, where he stayed for the next five laps. Bennett was able to slip back ahead on Lap 11, and Short fell as far back as third on Lap 14 — the second-to-last lap of the event.
Crimmins and Bennett were tied up on the high line, and Short snuck past them down below for the win.
After that came a dominant performance from Hazel Green, Wisconsin’s Jason Roth in a 21-car, 15-lap SportMod feature. After starting in the fourth position, Roth’s No. 31 moved up to the second slot after the first lap and overtook pole-sitter Jay Ethridge by Lap 2.
It was Roth’s race to lose after that. No one could get within a car length of him and he crossed the finish line pulling away with a whole straightaway between him and race runner-up Gage Neal.
Given the virus, it wasn’t the Classic race Roth was accustomed to running, but he’ll take the win regardless.
“All these guys, all these sponsors, everyone that came out to the fair — it’s not much of a fair but glad to see everybody,” Roth said.
Muscatine, Iowa’s Tom Honts followed with victory in the 15-lap Midwest Jalopies class. The night’s first caution wasn’t seen until the 20-lap, 18-car Modified race, which ultimately went to Freeport, Illinois’ Jeff Larson.
Tipton, Iowa’s Josh Starr took checkered in the 10-lap 4-Cylinder race (which also went off without a hitch). Sunday’s final feature, the 25-lap Late Model, concluded after the Telegraph Herald went to press.