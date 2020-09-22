A big road win was enough to get Dubuque Hempstead into the Iowa Class 4A top 10.
The Mustangs (3-1) garnered 28 votes and were ninth in this week’s Associated Press football rankings. Hempstead has won two straight games, including a 20-13 victory over previously ranked Cedar Falls (2-2).
Dubuque Senior (2-2) received three votes after a 31-0 dismantling of previously ranked Cedar Rapids Washington.
West Delaware (4-1) remained at No. 10 in the Class 3A rankings. Western Dubuque (3-1) received six votes. Maquoketa (2-1) received five votes in Class 2A and Edgewood-Colesburg (4-0) dropped one spot to No. 5 in Class A.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Belmont 3, Cassville 2 — At Belmont, Wis.: Chloe Crapp had four aces and 14 kills as the Braves outlasted the Comets, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 15-5. Rylee Rogers and Rilyn Mootz added eight kills apiece for Belmont (1-1). Anna Kartman led Cassville with 15 kills, 21 digs and five blocks.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Comets take 1st — At Bellevue: Brady Griebel won in 16:02 and Payton Griebel was fifth in 17:21, leading Bellevue (30) over Northeast Goose Lake (49) for the Bellevue Invitational title.
Hardin Tye was 22nd for Maquoketa (120), which placed sixth. Tracy Nolan was 38th, pacing Marquette (172) to a 10th-place finish.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Eagles take 3rd — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Alex Link shot 41 to lead Wahlert (166), which finished third behind Cedar Falls (143) and Linn-Mar (159) at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Mustangs 4th — At Waterloo, Iowa: Wil Sigwarth shot 39 as the Mustangs placed fourth at the Irving Warren Invitational behind Cedar Rapids Prairie (150), Cedar Rapids Washington (153) and Waterloo West (157).
Galena 165, East Dubuque 173 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen shot 37 to lead Galena over the Warriors at Lacoma’s Red Course. Sam Stewart’s 43 led East Dubuque.
Blackhawks win — At Stockton, Ill.: Austin Chumbler earned medalist honors with a 45, and Stockton shot 189 as a team to beat Forreston (227) and Warren (235) at Woodbine Bend Golf Course.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Galena 209, West Carroll 236 — At Thomsen, Ill.: Ayden Wells shot 51 to lead the Pirates to a victory over the Thunder at Sandburr Run Golf Course.
Darlington 227, Southwestern 228 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Darlington’s Brianna Gavinski shot 54 to tie for medalist honors with Southwestern/Cuba City’s Shelby Soja, but the Redbirds beat the co-op by the narrowest margin at Cole Acres Golf Course.
MEN’S TENNIS
Cornell 7, Dubuque 2 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Zach Normal won a 6-3, 6-0 decision at No. 5 singles, then teamed with Maxwell Flaten for an 8-5 doubles victory as the Spartans lost to Cornell.