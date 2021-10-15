PATCH GROVE, Wis. — For the first time since 2004, the River Ridge Timberwolves are champions of the Six Rivers Conference.
The Wolves (8-2, 6-1) played spoiler on Black Hawk/Warren’s shot at a solo conference crown with a 25-0 win over the Warriors on Friday night, forcing a three-way tie between Ridge, Black Hawk/Warren and Potosi/Cassville, who all finished the regular season with one conference loss.
“It’s very exciting for our program, especially this group of seniors,” River Ridge coach Wade Winkers said. “These guys have put in a lot of work to get here, and it’s fun to get back on top.”
The Wolves’ defense caused heaps of trouble for the Division 7 ninth-ranked Warriors, who suffered their first Six Rivers loss since the 2016 season. Black Hawk/Warren accounted for just 153 total yards in the game. The Wolves also forced three fumbles and one interception.
“Our defense created so much momentum for us, and our offense just fed off of that,” senior linebacker and quarterback Logan Drone said. “We knew coming in that no one thought we could beat them except for us. We all knew that we could do it.”
Drone had a stellar game offensively for the Wolves, rushing 19 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for another score. He passed for 136 yards.
“Logan is just a stud,” Winkers said. “He rose to the occasion. We have all the confidence in the world in him. He calls the plays for us on both sides of the ball and he understands the game very well.”
The Wolves jumped out to an early 6-0 lead with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter on a 3-yard run by Drone. They would add another score in the second quarter on an 89-yard pass from Drone to junior Braden Crubel, who finished the night with two catches for 146 yards.
“We wanted to go out there and get the first punch,” senior lineman David Nies said. “We lost to them pretty badly during the playoffs our sophomore year, so as a senior this feels pretty great right now.”
The Wolves took a 19-0 lead on the first play of their first possession in the third quarter on a 74-yard run from Drone. River Ridge would then hold onto the ball for the entire fourth quarter as the Warriors (6-3, 6-1) fumbled on the first play of both of their fourth quarter possessions. The Wolves added a fourth score on a 2-yard run with 7:31 remaining in the game.
“We’ve had this as a goal of ours since before the season even started,” Drone said. “It feels great knowing that we are playing our best ball of the season heading into the playoffs.”