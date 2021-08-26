Beau Kopp has grown up on the football field, alongside his father and Cuba City head coach Guy Kopp.
Now a senior at Cuba City High School, Beau knows it’s his time to leave his mark on the program. Friday’s season opener showed signs of big things to come from the three-year starting quarterback. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished the game 12-for-15 for 182 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another pair of scores in a 50-14 win over Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg.
“Playing for my dad has created an awesome bond between the two of us,” Beau said. “He’s there for every big play, and he’s there to celebrate with after every win. It’s something I am always going to remember. He deserves a successful season, and I want this to be the best team he’s ever coached.”
Beau began his varsity quarterback career as an undersized sophomore. The Cubans went 3-7 that season, and that didn’t sit well with him.
“I did not like the outcome of my sophomore season, and I knew it was going to take some dedication and hard work to make things different during my final two years,” Beau said.
Beau and his teammates took it upon themselves to put in the work away from the football season, particularly in the weight room.
“He put on about 30 pounds of muscle and he’s been able to maintain that over the past couple years,” Guy Kopp said. “As a coach, you can teach the X’s and O’s, but you can’t teach attitude and drive. To see him and his classmates put in the work and to now see success from that leaves you feeling extremely proud.”
The Cubans had a delayed spring season last year due to COVID, where they went 4-2 with Beau throwing for nearly 1,000 yards.
“It feels like just yesterday we were playing our games from last season,” Beau said. “To get those six games in during the spring was really beneficial for us, especially for the guys we had coming back. This group really wants to do something special, and we came into this year’s season already in what felt like mid-season form.”
Beau also plays defensive end for the Cubans and recorded a safety and two sacks to go along with seven tackles on Friday.
“Playing defense is nice because it’s a big change from playing quarterback,” Beau said. “I love it, even if I do have to push myself a little harder physically when I’m out there.”
Coach Kopp said he couldn’t be happier with the way Beau has grown as an athlete the past few years.
“He’s really turned into a great leader, and you can see that kids look up to him,” Guy said. “As a dad, that’s just really great to see. Only so many coaches out there get to coach their kid, and I get to do so in both football and track. It’s really been a dream come true for me. To have him win this award is really a representation of our whole team. They all deserve it.”