Organized chaos was the best way to describe the scene at Sundown Mountain Resort, and Justin “JT” Mills seemed to love every moment of it.
With as many as 400 young athletes, ranging from ages 5-19, converging on the ski facility, Mills, the coach of the Sundown Mountain junior race team, oversaw months of planning come to fruition as the team played host to a Wisconsin/Illinois/Iowa Junior Racing Association event.
With approximately 100 volunteers and race officials teaming up, Mills was able to watch as the Sundown skiers’ two-day event came together. On Saturday, athletes competed in the giant slalom, while action will continue today with races in the slalom. The event is free to attend.
“Literally, we start planning for our race when (the previous year’s) race ends,” Mills said of the year-long process. “When the race starts coming around, probably a couple of months in advance, we start planning course officials, lining up people to gate-keep, making sure the hill has extra maintenance on hand. There is a lot of communication.”
And what is the reward for the hard work that goes into all the planning? Being able to compete in front of family and friends.
“I usually have aunts and my grandma typically come down one of the days,” said 16-year-old Josie Andre, a member of the Sundown team. “They enjoy watching, and it is hard traveling like two hours away (for out-of-town competitions).”
Of course, there are other benefits to racing at Sundown, Andre said.
“We always do our best here, because we train on this hill,” she said. “We are just used to the slope of this hill and racing on it.”
Like a lot of kids who join a team, Andre’s reason was simple enough. Her friend was on the team. Although friendships continue to be a major attraction, Andre also now competes for other reasons.
“I like racing,” she said. “I like the thrill of going down the course and improving each run.”
Whatever compels young skiers to join the Sundown team is fine with Mills. He is just excited to see the sport continue to grow locally. Upon assuming the Sundown head coaching position 15 years ago, Mills has seen the roster size increase nearly sevenfold.
“When we took the team over in 2005, there were 13 kids on the team,” Mills said. “We were definitely in a rebuilding phase. Ski racing had kind of diminished here.”
Over the past 15 years, the team has blossomed to whereas there are currently 88 members of the Sundown squad.
Mills attributes the reason for the growth to several factors, including grassroots, word-of-mouth promotion by families on the team to attract new members. He also credits Sundown Mountain Resort, which has used aggressive marketing campaigns in recent years to attract new athletes to the sport.
“There is a resurgence in skiing and just being out here on the hills,” Mills said. “At the end of the day, this is about kids having fun.”