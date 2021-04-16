EPWORTH, Iowa — Rankings ultimately don’t mean a thing come postseason tournaments.
But that doesn’t mean Dubuque Wahlert wouldn’t like to play up to its lofty expectations.
Charlie Fair has been stellar at No. 1 singles, picking up another strong 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Cayle Hermsen as the Iowa Class 1A No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles blanked Western Dubuque, 9-0, on Thursday at Western Dubuque High School.
“We’re not really looking at that stuff,” Fair said of the rankings, where the Eagles trail only top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. “We just try to come into practice every day and focus on trying to improve. Just take it one meet at a time.”
That starts with Fair, a state tournament veteran who missed out on his junior season and has put in two years of offseason work in hopes for a strong finish to his Wahlert career.
“I think he’s been in the weight room a lot the last two years,” Wahlert co-coach Aimee Walsh said. “He’s a lot stronger, especially with his serve. His serve is just a lot stronger and harder. He’s always been really consistent on his ground strokes, and his speed has really improved, too. I think this is his year.”
The Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominant performance. Jack Freiburger scored a 6-0, 6-1 win over Michael Kemp at No. 2; Ricky Walker secured a 6-0, 6-2 victory past Brayden Wickham at No. 3; and Roan Martineau (4), Sam Timp (5) and Nolan Martineau (6) also rolled to wins as Wahlert sealed the win in singles play.
“I’m really proud of how all the young guys have worked over the offseason,” Fair said. “They’re making the jump from JV to higher on the varsity lineup and they’re doing a really good job.”
Of course, living up to their ranking is just one reason the Eagles are striving for success this season. The players and coaches have dedicated their efforts to the memory of former coach Julie Westercamp, who passed away following a courageous battle with cancer last spring.
“Something we’ve talked about is trying to win the state title for Julie,” Fair said. “She was someone who had a big impact on all of our lives. She was such a positive person and we just want to come out here and play our best for her.”
The Bobcats are still trying to find the right mix in their lineup with a new coach and players that didn’t see much varsity action two years ago.
“We have a lot of guys where it’s the first time for them out here swinging tennis rackets,” WD first-year coach Brennan Koerperich said. “But the guys are coming to practice every day and just jumping gaps. Where they are now from the beginning of the season is just really fun to see.”