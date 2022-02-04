Area schools learned their postseason fates on Thursday as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the regional pairings for Class 3A, 2A, and 1A.
Dubuque Wahlert and Maquoketa Valley are seeking a return trip to Wells Fargo Arena after winning their regions a year ago. Bellevue and Dyersville Beckman both came within one victory of a trip to Des Moines, and perennial powerhouse Cascade, which is the only ranked area team among the field, looks to punch its ticket after being upset in last year’s regional quarterfinals.
The girls state basketball tournament will be held Feb. 28 through March 5 in Des Moines.
In Class 3A, Wahlert and West Delaware landed in Region 3, where quarterfinal matchups will take place Saturday, Feb. 12. The Golden Eagles will hit the road to face a tough Monticello team out of the River Valley Conference, and the Hawks will travel to Waukon.
The Wahlert/Monticello winner will face the winner of Oelwein at No. 14 Vinton-Shellsburg in the semifinals on Feb. 16. The Waukon/West Delaware winner draws the winner of Anamosa at No. 6 Center Point-Urbana. The semifinal winners meet in the regional final on Feb. 19 at a site to be determined.
Beckman, Cascade and Bellevue will battle through Region 5 in Class 2A. Beckman hosts North Cedar in a first-round game on Saturday, Feb. 12, with the winner advancing to play at No. 9 Grundy Center in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15.
No. 13 Cascade hosts Durant in one of the bracket’s bottom-half quarterfinals, with the winner facing the North Cedar/Beckman/Grundy Center quarterfinal winner in the semifinals on Feb. 18.
Bellevue hosts Alburnett in its top-half quarterfinal contest, with the winner likely meeting eighth-ranked Jesup in the semifinals. The 2A Region 5 final will be played on Feb. 23 at a site to be announced.
Clayton Ridge will host a first-round matchup against Postville in the top-half of 2A Region 4, with the winner traveling to face second-ranked Denver in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15. The bottom half of the region includes No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg. Semifinals will be held on Feb. 18 with the final on Feb. 23.
Class 1A Region 4 features three area teams and two of them squaring off in the first round. Last year’s state runner-up, Maquoketa Valley, will host Bellevue Marquette on Thursday, Feb. 10, with the winner traveling to No. 6 North Linn in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Edgewood-Colesburg will play at No. 14 East Buchanan in its first-round contest. The winner will face either Central City or West Central in the quarterfinals. The Region 4 semifinals will be held on Feb. 18 with the final on Feb. 23.