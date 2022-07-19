Tommy Specht always appreciated Ian Moller’s willingness to share the wisdom he collected on an uncharted path toward becoming a high-round Major League Baseball Draft pick.
Their relationship will only grow after Monday afternoon.
The Texas Rangers selected Specht in the sixth round, 169th overall, one year after taking Moller in the fourth round, 103rd overall. Both graduated early from Dubuque Wahlert and elevated their draft stock through elite-level national travel baseball and showcase events, despite coming from a non-traditional northern-states background.
“I’m super blessed for this opportunity,” said Specht, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-handed hitting outfielder who earned all-state accolades at Wahlert as a sophomore. “My story at this point should be that you can be from anywhere and do anything if you put your mind to it. I feel as though I fit in with guys who went higher in the draft, but I’m sure where I’m from and how much I’ve played impacted how high I went.
“The lesson is, if you get your opportunity, take it. Anything’s possible if you put in the hard work and you’re willing to grind. This is something I’ve always dreamed of. All I needed was the opportunity to play professional baseball, and I was going to make it happen. It didn’t matter where it was, I’ll do just fine. But I’m super excited with what’s next for me in the Rangers’ organization.”
Specht hopes to sign with the Rangers at the end of the week rather than play at the University of Kentucky in the fall. The two sides are finalizing contract details.
Moller, a catcher, signed with the Rangers shortly after last year’s draft and now plays in the Low Class A Carolina League for the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, N.C. He received a text from Specht shortly before the Rangers made their draft pick official.
“You couldn’t print the exact words I used, but I will say I was super excited when he texted me he was going to be a Ranger,” Moller said with a laugh. “I knew the Rangers were interested in him, because a couple of our scouts asked me a lot about him during spring training. It just goes to show we have a lot of great talent coming out of Dubuque right now.
“I’m sure I can teach him some of the little things that will help him make the adjustment to pro ball, but I know he already has all the intangibles he needs to play pro ball. He just needs the opportunity to go out and learn and play, and he’ll be great.”
Specht already has a good idea of what to expect from the Rangers.
“The last year or so, Ian has talked a lot about the Rangers’ player development system and how they go about their business, so I feel like it will be a really good fit for me,” Specht said. “I know they do a great job with younger players, so I’m super excited for what’s next.”
Specht recently played for the Clinton Lumberkings, of the summer collegiate Prospects League. Despite being one of the youngest players a circuit designed for players with at least one season of collegiate baseball experience, Specht batted .262 (11-for-32) with four doubles and nine RBIs in 11 games. He drew six walks and a pair of hit batsmen while striking out eight times.
Last month, Specht participated in the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The combine included the top 300 draft-eligible players, as identified by USA Baseball and the 30 MLB clubs.
Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game USA graded Specht as a “10,” which translates to a “potential very high draft pick and/or elite-level college prospect,” and named him to the 2022 National Pre-Draft Showcase Top Prospect List. The PG All-American’s outfield throwing velocity of 96 mph ranks in the 99.3 percentile of 2022 high school graduates evaluated by Perfect Game, his 60-yard dash time of 6.4 seconds ranks in the 98.59 percentile, and his bat exit velocity of 104 mph ranks in the 99.87 percentile.
Last summer, Moller became the first Dubuque County player to be drafted since the San Diego Padres selected Cascade right-handed pitcher Colin Rea in the 12th round of the 2011 draft following his junior season at Indiana State University. Dyersville, Iowa, pitcher Nic Ungs also went in the 12th round of the 2001 draft to the Florida Marlins after starring at the University of Northern Iowa.
Prior to Moller, no other Dubuque County player heard his name called before the 12th round.
Kevin Rhomberg, an all-state shortstop who led Hempstead to the 1974 state championship, held the distinction of being the highest-drafted Dubuque player before Moller. Cleveland selected him in the 14th round of the 1977 draft. Wahlert left-handed pitcher Nick Kirk, who went to Cleveland in the 19th round in 2009, was the last Dubuque player drafted prior to Moller.
The New York Yankees drafted Bill Burbach, a Dickeyville, Wis., native who played at Wahlert, in the first round, 19th overall in the first-ever MLB Draft in 1965. He also pitched in the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins organizations.
Last summer, the Chicago White Sox selected Cuba City, Wis., pitcher Theo Denlinger in the seventh round, 215th overall, after his third season as a reliever at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Denlinger now pitches in the Double-A Southern League for the Birmingham Barons.
