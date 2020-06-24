FARLEY, Iowa — Sydney Kennedy sees herself as a uniting force on the diamond.
Add that to the ways Western Dubuque’s ace can make an impact on a game.
Kennedy struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout in the opener while contributing four hits in seven plate appearances. What doesn’t necessarily show in the box score is the way she keeps her teammates involved in the game.
“I think I stay calm and if I get worked up the whole team will get worked up, which is not what we want,” Kennedy said. “I like making everybody feel good so they can make the plays that I need them to make for me. That’s what I bring to the circle.”
It worked on Tuesday. The Bobcats won the opener, 3-0, then withstood a short rain delay in the fourth inning of the night cap to take home the sweep with a 10-0 win in five innings.
Kennedy is now hitting .474 (9-for-19) at the plate this season and has allowed just three runs, two earned, in 24 innings in the pitching circle. She lowered her ERA to 0.58.
After allowing a single to Rams’ leadoff hitter Aliyah Johnson in the first inning, and a leadoff double to Aubree Steines in the second, Kennedy retired 13 straight batters before Johnson singled again with one out in the sixth.
Kennedy allowed only four baserunners — she issued one walk — and on three occasions the Rams put a runner in scoring position, twice with fewer than two outs, but were unable to come away with a clutch hit despite putting the ball in play.
“Just keep swinging the bats,” Senior coach Kevin Steines said. “Just keep swinging the bats and then hopefully the ball starts finding holes. We hit some balls hard tonight again, but right at people. You’ve just got to keep swinging the bats and hopefully you start finding the holes.”
The Bobcats (5-1) scored their first run on a delayed double steal in the first inning. Courtesy runner Audrey Bierman, on for Kennedy, scampered home with the go-ahead run after Abigail Kluesner stole second. Kennedy added a run-scoring single in the third inning.
“She does a tremendous job for us obviously in the pitching circle, but offensively she has started off the year really awesome,” WD coach Rachael Neal said of Kennedy. “She’s somebody that puts in a lot of extra reps and a lot of time and effort, and you can see that in her pitching, in her defense and her offense. She has all the tools.”
Hallie Wilgenbusch’s RBI single in the fourth made it 3-0, and Kennedy took over from there.
Senior (1-4) only threatened once after that, putting runners at the corners with two outs in the sixth, before Kennedy ended the inning with a strikeout.
“It’s there, we’re just in a hitting funk right now and hopefully we can come back out of that and get things going again on Thursday,” Steines said.
The second game was close only for a half-inning.
Western Dubuque sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning of the night cap, plating seven runs on five hits.
Kennedy and Wilgenbusch had RBI singles before Emma Gile delivered a two-run single up the middle. Jacie Walters added an RBI single and Sara Horsfield doubled home the seventh run after the lineup flipped over.
Wilgenbusch was nearly as dominant in the circle in the second game.
After Johnson reached on an error to lead off the game, Senior didn’t manage another baserunner until Sophie Link, who was ultimately cut down trying to steal second, singled to open the fourth.
Western Dubuque put the game away in the bottom half.
Ella Link and Kennedy singled before Abigail Kluesner sent a towering double into center field — two innings after she just missed a homer, doubling off the drainage tile covering the top of the fence in dead center — to drive in a pair of runs. She scored on Kane’s groundout as the rain began pouring down and forced a stoppage in play.
Rain was still falling when play resumed a little less than 20 minutes later, but Meredith Hoerner recorded a 1-2-3 fifth inning to end the game.
“I think we did pretty good coming out of the chute,” Kennedy said. “There was a little bit (of rust), because we didn’t have spring ball … but I think we adjusted really well and I think we’ve done pretty good.”