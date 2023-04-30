From her very first opportunity as a freshman in high school through her final collegiate race on Saturday, Loras’ Stevie Lambe has been a staple inside Drake Stadium.
That last trek around the Blue Oval proved to be golden.
Lambe, a fifth-year senior and Dubuque Senior grad, joined teammates Marion Edwards, Gabrielle Noland and Alyssa Pfadenhauer as the Duhawks captured gold in the women’s 4x400 relay in a school-record time of 3:40.75 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.
“It’s a really good way to go out,” Lambe said. “It’s like this chapter is kind of starting to close, and if this is how the next chapter wants to start, I’d say that’s pretty good."
The Duhawks are reigning three-time NCAA Division III outdoor track and field champions, and collected an indoor championship in 2022. Lambe can now add a Drake Relays title to that list.
“I’ve made it to Drake every opportunity I’ve had, but never won until today,” Lambe said.
As the temperature dipped and rain steadily poured, Loras head coach Matt Jones advised the 4x400 quartet they could face similar weather conditions next month at the Division III national championships in Rochester, N.Y.
“We were kinda checking out and didn’t really want to run,” Lambe said. (Jones) just said, ‘What happens if the weather is like this (in Rochester)?’ We just had to suck it up and pull ourselves together.”
Former Benton, Wis., star Emma Lawrence anchored UW-La Crosse to third place in the 4x400 in 3:49.76.
Harmony Creasy joined former area standouts Ellie Osterberger, Elly Burds and Kassie Parker in setting another school record in the women’s distance medley as the Duhawks claimed second place in 11:44.22.
Against a field filled with Division I competitors, Loras’ Grace Alley (1.68m) placed third in the women’s high jump invitational. Wartburg’s Breya Christopher, a former River Ridge (Ill.) prep, tied for sixth (1.63m).
Loras’ Aaliyah Collier also competed in the invitational high jump, but did not complete a height.
Former Wahlert standout sprinters Ariana Yaklich and Libby Wedewer ran the final two legs to anchor the University of Northern Iowa to fifth place (46.46) in the university women’s 4x100 final.
Dubuque’s Kylee Doherty qualified for the women’s javelin final, but did not compete.
PREP GIRLS
A pair of fourth-place finishes highlighted the final day of competition for area high school girls.
Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen duplicated her school record-setting effort in Friday’s 800 by claiming fourth and setting a new Mustangs record time of 4:38.32 in the 1,500.
Wahlert’s Olivia Donovan, Rylee Steffen, Anna Roling and Meghan McDonald placed fourth in the girls 4x400 in 3:58.55. Donovan, Steffen and McDonald also took fourth in Friday’s sprint medley final.
Cascade’s Devin Simon earned a podium finish with a sixth-place effort in the 400 hurdles (1:04.09). She also anchored the Cougars’ shuttle hurdle relay, along with Mya Curry, Kate Green and Brianna Koppes, that narrowly missed advancing to the final in fifth place (1:06.25).
Other area prep athletes that competed on Saturday include: Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (1,500, 12th, 4:45.51); Hempstead’s 4x800 (Camdyn Kay, Evie Henneberry, Brooke O’Brien, Keelee Leitzen, 11th, 9:46.58) and 4x100 (Akeelah Anderson, Killian Renne, Mallory Tomkins, Ayla Osterkamp); Western Dubuque’s 4x100 (Claire Stuntz, Ava Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Brynn Walters, 11th, 50.03); Maquoketa’s 4x100 (Kacy Williams, Cora Widel, Kylie Trentz, Reese Kuhlman, 32nd, 51.13); Wahlert’s 4x100 (Lauren McClimon, Karyn Ellis, Kylie Sieverding, Bella Eisbach, 41st, 51.52.
