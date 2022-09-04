For the second straight week, Dubuque Wahlert found itself staring at a deficit against a team that, at least recently, had owned the better end of the series.
And again, the Golden Eagles responded with a tenacious defense.
Iowa Class 2A No. 6-ranked Wahlert saw three straight defensive series end with turnovers or a special teams touchdown and surged past 3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption, 34-21, on Friday night at the Rock Bowl.
“We don’t back down at all. One score does not affect us,” running back Ryan Brosius said. “I think the sideline and our senior leaders, and even some of the younger guys, they’re just great leaders and everyone picks each other up.”
Wahlert forced four turnovers total, leading to 13 points, to record its first win over the Knights since 1975.
“We talked about the momentum swing all week, and typically what happens when you play those guys, they capitalize and they snowball,” Eagles coach Jamie Marshall said. “We knew when they scored that this was the moment that we’ve got to respond. Our playmakers made plays and we responded and we just kept going with it.”
The Eagles (2-0) have forced eight turnovers on defense through two games and haven’t yet turned the ball over on offense.
“Defense is playing phenomenal,” Marshall said. “I talked about it a couple weeks ago, I thought we would be renewed on defense this year. So hat’s off to the defense, the defensive staff. They’re playing great.”
Brosius’ 33-yard touchdown run with 9:41 left in the second quarter gave the Eagles a 13-7 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. He caught a punt in stride at the Wahlert 44-yard line a little less than 7 minutes later and returned it for a score to give the Eagles a 27-7 advantage.
Wahlert was coming off a 31-14 victory over traditional 3A power West Delaware in its season opener. And the Eagles are as confident as ever with a trip to Class 4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier up next.
“We’ve still got the same confidence as we did at the start of the year,” Brosius said. “The mentality of our team and how we started, even at the beginning a couple months ago when we just started practicing, we knew we were going to be some dogs. We knew we were going to be a good team.”
Ground attack carries Blazers — Nick Wulfekuhle carried a heavy load for Beckman Catholic on Friday night. Wulfekuhle carried the ball 27 times for 199 yards and a touchdown as the Class 1A No. 4-ranked Trailblazers won, 20-12, at Anamosa.
Beckman quarterback Cayden Gassmann attempted just 13 passes, and completed seven for 78 yards. He also ran for 62 yards.
Eli Kluesner returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, and Trent Arens made 2 of 3 field goal attempts for the Blazers.
McShane goes off again — Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane had a big game for the second consecutive week, toting the rock 21 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-8 victory at South Winneshiek. McShane ran for 201 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ season-opening win against North Cedar.
Huge night for Lawrence — Nate Lawrence didn’t just score six touchdowns on Friday night, he churned up big chunks of yardage. Lawrence caught seven passes for 95 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown in Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s 48-20 victory over Cuba City. He also ran 10 times for 136 yards and five scores.
Huseman keeps going — Death, taxes and Bradey Huseman rushing for more than 100 yards.
Southwestern/East Dubuque’s standout running back rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries in a 40-28 win over Fennimore, notching his third 100-yard game in as many weeks.
The WarCats continued their undefeated start to the season with another dynamic rushing attack, which accumulated 305 yards — the third straight week with at least 300 rushing yards as a team.
Still unbeaten — Through three weeks in Wisconsin and two in Iowa and Illinois, there are just four remaining undefeated teams in the TH coverage area: Wahlert (2-0), Beckman (2-0), Maquoketa Valley (2-0) and Southwestern/East Dubuque (3-0).
