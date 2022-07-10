Alisha Frese has suffered her share of postseason disappointment on the softball diamond at Dubuque Hempstead.
Now in the opposing dugout, she sent her former team into the offseason prematurely.
But that doesn’t mean it necessarily felt good.
A pair of errors in a three-run fifth inning turned costly for Hempstead, and Frese’s Cedar Rapids Prairie squad rallied and then held off the Iowa Class 5A No. 15-ranked Mustangs, 4-3, in a Class 5A regional semifinal on Saturday.
Frese led the Mustangs to their only state tournament appearance in 2018. She’s now just one win away from reaching her first state tournament with the Hawks (23-17).
“It’s hard, because a lot of my heart is over there,” Frese said. “I mean, from those kids that played for me when I was here to kids I had in elementary to the coaching staff, I mean, it’s hard not to feel for them, too.”
Prairie will play at No. 10 Pleasant Valley in Tuesday’s regional final.
Hempstead, aiming for just the program’s second trip to Fort Dodge, ended a promising campaign at 28-7.
“No doubt, Coach Frese has a good team and wish them good luck on going to state, but I knew they were going to come and be ready,” said Mustangs third baseman Lydia Ettema, who played under Frese as an eighth-grader. “We don’t talk obviously on the field or anything, I see her as the opposing coach, but at the end of the day, she still was my coach and I still have a lot of respect for Frese. That’s why I really wish them good luck going to state.”
The Mustangs struck first on Ettema’s solo home run to straightaway centerfield.
But Prairie drew even in the fourth after an illegal pitch led to an extra out. Rylee Newhard bounced out to third base with one out in the inning, but the second-base umpire ruled an illegal pitch and Newhard got another chance at the plate. She worked a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored two batters later on Piper Johnson’s groundout to first.
Mady Pint singled to lead off the home half of the fourth and Ettema lined a double to the gap in left-center. But the Mustangs were forced to settle for a single run on Chandler Houselog’s groundout before the Hawks escaped.
“Their pitcher did really well. She hit her spots well and that kept us on our toes the whole time,” Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said. “She was able to work the ball in and out. That made it difficult to get runners on, but I still felt, we hit the ball, it was just right to people. It goes that way sometimes.”
The game turned permanently in Prairie’s favor the next half-inning.
Riley Redig walked and moved to second on Emma Joens’ sacrifice bunt. Alexis Barden ripped an RBI single to left to knot the score at 2.
Hempstead ace Peyton Paulsen struck out Hannah Ironside for the second out, but Jensyn Jones singled to right and the ball got past right fielder Mallory Tomkins’ glove and rolled all the way to the fence for a two-base error that allowed Barden to race all the way around from first. An error on the next play allowed another run to score.
Ettema homered to nearly the same spot in center with two outs in the sixth, but Prairie starter Dani Klees retired the final four batters.
Hempstead, which won a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship this season for the first time in 37 years, figures to return even better next year.
Second baseman Carleigh Hodgson is the only player on the roster not scheduled to return next summer.
“It’s sad we lose Carleigh, obviously as a senior. But I take it as good luck to all the teams next year because we’re coming back,” Ettema said. “We’re coming back and we’re going to be ready to go. I know that’s not how we wanted to end this season, but it fires us up for next season because all of us will be returning. That’s one of our biggest takeaways. Getting to know that I get to play with all these girls one last time, obviously it will be my senior year, I’m pretty excited for that.”
