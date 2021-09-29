Gavin Roling had himself quite the night kicking the football on Friday.
Roling, a sophomore placekicker, converted a school-record nine extra-point attempts on nine attempts in Bellevue’s 63-25 victory over North Cedar in Bellevue, Iowa.
The previous record was seven.
He also kicked off 10 times in the game for an average of 40 yards.
For the season, Roling is 13-for-14 on extra-point attempts and is averaging 36.6 yards on 18 kickoffs. He has not attempted a field goal.
Rankings check — Dyersville Beckman moved up one spot to No. 6 in the latest Iowa Class 1A rankings from the Associated Press.
Off to its best start to a season since 1993, the Trailblazers are 5-0 entering Friday’s home showdown against Waterloo Columbus (4-1).
West Delaware (4-1) remained steady at No. 5 in Class 3A.
Dubuque Senior (3-2) received one vote in Class 5A, Western Dubuque (3-2) drew five in Class 4A and Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1) had one in 8-player.
Ankeny (4-1) overtook Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0) for the top spot in 5A. North Scott (5-0, 4A), Harlan (5-0, 3A), Southeast Valley (5-0, 2A), Van Meter (5-0, 1A), West Hancock (5-0, A) and Anita CAM (5-0, 8-man) also earned No. 1 rankings.
Wisconsin playoffs closing in — There are just three weeks left in the regular season in Wisconsin, which means a maximum of three more chances to solidify postseason resumes.
Teams must finish with a winning conference record to clinch a spot in the postseason. Teams with .500 league records are eligible to fill out the playoff field.
Darlington (5-1, 4-0) is the only SWAL team to have locked up a playoff bid, although Cuba City (5-1, 3-1) and Lancaster (3-3, 3-1) are both eligible and can clinch with another win. Fennimore (2-4, 1-3) and Mineral Point (2-4, 1-3) need to win each of their final two league contests to gain playoff eligibility.
In the Six Rivers Conference, Potosi/Cassville (6-0, 4-0) and River Ridge (5-1,4-0) are both safely into the postseason and on track for a conference championship showdown next week. Black Hawk/Warren (4-2, 3-1) is eligible. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (1-5, 1-3) and Southwestern (3-3, 1-3) both need to win their final two conference games to achieve eligibility.
Iowa-Grant (1-5, 0-4) has been eliminated from contention.
Prairie du Chien (3-3, 2-2 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) needs one win to become eligible and two to clinch. Platteville (1-5, 1-3) needs to win its last two SWC contests to become eligible.
Boscobel (1-5, 1-3 Ridge & Valley) needs wins in its final two league games to become eligible.
Crunch time in Illinois — Four weeks remain in the Illinois regular season and none of the area’s 11-man teams are on track to make the postseason. Teams clinch spots in the postseason with six wins, while teams with at least five wins are eligible to fill out the brackets.
Galena (2-3, 1-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) and Stockton (2-3, 2-3) need to win all four of their remaining games to clinch a playoff berth, but can become playoff eligible with wins in three of four.
East Dubuque (1-4, 0-4) needs to win all four remaining games to become playoff eligible.
Postville ending season early — Darin Svenson, of Decorah radio station KDEC, reported via Twitter on Tuesday that the Postville program will not play anymore games this season. Postville superintendent Tim Duggar said illness and injury caused the school district to feel that cancelling the varsity season was the best course of action, Svenson reported.
Postville lost to Dyersville Beckman, 69-0, on Friday night and has lost its last three games by a combined score of 208-0.
The Pirates will play their remaining junior varsity schedule.