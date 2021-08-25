Mac May will add to an already remarkable career with the UCLA volleyball program by taking advantage of the NCAA granting athletes an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-foot-3 graduate student, who earned all-America honors while at Dubuque Wahlert, has been named to the preseason all-Pac 12 Conference team along with teammates Zoe Fleck and élan McCall. The league’s coaches picked UCLA to finish second behind Washington.
May earned American Volleyball Coaches Association second-team and Volleyball Magazine third-team all-American accolades last season while leading the Bruins with 4.33 kills and 4.98 points per set to go with 30 service aces. She also earned AVCA first-team all-region and first-team all-Pac 12 honors.
May ranked 21st in the country in points per set and 26th in kills per set, also ranking second among Pac-12 players in kills per set and points per set and fourth in aces per set (0.36). May posted double figures in kills in 21 of 22 contests last season, reaching the 20-mark on four occasions. She added four double-doubles, 13 block solos and multiple aces in nine contests.
In 110 career matches, May has accumulated 1,507 kills, 45 assists, 133 service aces, 736 digs, 155 blocks, and 1,735.5 points.
She has earned Pac-12 recognition in each of the past four seasons and all-American honors the past three seasons.
In the preseason coaches’ poll, UCLA earned 101 points, 20 points behind preseason favorite Washington, one ahead of third-place Oregon and six points in front of fourth-place Stanford. The Bruins open the season Sunday at UC-Davis.
Nugent joins UW-P staff — Former Wahlert and Loras College standout cross country runner Brien Nugent joined the University of Wisconsin-Platteville athletic administrative team on July 19 as the assistant athletic director for revenue generation, focusing on the Pioneering Forward Athletic Fund and corporate partnership programs. Nugent will work hand-in-hand with athletics director Dr. Kristina Navarro, as well as Jeff Gard, the director of athletics corporate partnerships; and Lindsay Dietmeier, the assistant athletic director for strategic communications, marketing and branding.
Sagedahl to Oakland — Chas Sagedahl, a left-handed pitcher from Prairie du Chien, Wis., will continue his NCAA Division I collegiate career at Oakland University in Michigan. As a freshman, he earned all-American accolades at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, and most recently played for Dallas Baptist University, which made the NCAA tournament this spring.
Birt named academic all-American — Millikin University’s Bradan Birt, a Western Dubuque grad, was named to the 2020-21 academic all-America men’s at-large second team selected by CoSIDA. Birt is the first wrestler in school history to earn academic all-America recognition and the 78th Millikin student-athlete to be selected for the prestigious program recognizing academic and athletic excellence. Birt, a sports management major, was the 2021 National Champion at 165 pounds at the National Wrestling Coaches Association DIII Coaches Association National Championships. Birt carries a 3.58 cumulative grade point average.
Wills helps Drake to No. 2 spot in MVC poll — Former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman prep Jada Wills returns for her second season on the Drake University volleyball team, which has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference by the league’s coaches. The Bulldogs collected 77 points in the poll, two points behind defending league champion Illinois State. Drake also earned three first-place votes to equal Illinois State. Wills earned MVC freshman of the week honors in her first weekend of play last season.
Eddy returns at DMACC — Wahlert grad Rachel Eddy enters her second season as a member of the Des Moines Area Community College volleyball team, which is ranked 16th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II preseason poll. The Bears opened the season this weekend with four victories at the McHenry Tournament in Rockford, Ill.
A-R-C commissioner to retire — The American Rivers Conference announced Tuesday that commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen has informed conference leadership of his intention to retire after 13 years at the helm.
“It is with regret and deep gratitude that we received the news of Commissioner Yrigoyen’s decision,” Darrin Good, Chair of the Presidents Council of the A-R-C and President of Nebraska Wesleyan University, said in a statement. “Under his leadership the conference has thrived and been among the most successful Division III NCAA conferences in the nation.”
Deputy commissioner Dan Hammes has been appointed to serve as interim commissioner as conference leadership evaluates a path toward filling the position permanently.
Yrigoyen had served as the conference’s commissioner since October 2008.