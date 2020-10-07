MANCHESTER, Iowa — Teams just don’t enter the West Delaware gym and rally back when the Hawks smell blood. It just doesn’t happen.
So what Dyersville Beckman was able to pull off on Tuesday night in Manchester was fairly special indeed.
Kiersten Schmitt went off for 22 kills and six total blocks as the Trailblazers rallied from a two-set deficit and fended off four match points to overcome West Delaware in a high-stakes WaMaC East matchup between two ranked foes. The victory clinched the division title for the Blazers.
Two teams looking for return trips to the Iowa state tournament. Two teams that have endured coronavirus turmoil yet still managed to spend the season in the Iowa rankings — the Blazers (21-6) are sixth in the latest Class 2A poll; the Hawks (22-8) are ranked eighth in 4A.
And when it comes to any player-on-player matchup in Northeast Iowa, it doesn’t get much better than what Schmitt composed against her talented net nemesis on Tuesday — Hawks outside hitter Ava Hauser.
Thanks to a hefty dose of Hauser, West Delaware was able to take the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-22. Beckman coach Todd Troutman said he knew there was some fight left in his group.
“That’s what we’ve seen all year,” Troutman said. “It’s not pretty all the time, but the toughness that they continue to show, it’s just amazing. Five sets didn’t surprise me. Being down 2-0 and coming back and winning against this team? Now that’s tough.”
Schmitt’s kill was the start of a 6-0 run to start Set 3 for Beckman and the Blazers cruised to a 25-16 victory. West Delaware controlled the early portion of Set 4, at one point taking a 12-6 lead and later leading, 17-12, midway through the fourth.
Beckman just wouldn’t go away. Schmitt’s kill started another five-point swing for the Blazers that gave them their first lead of Set 4, 22-20. The Hawks stormed back to match point, 24-23.
A kill by Jenna Lansing sided out for Beckman, and back-to-back errors on West Delaware forced a fifth set, 26-24 Blazers.
“We just never give up,” said Schmitt. “We always keep fighting. We really wanted this win against West Delaware and we kept grinding until we got it.”
After both teams battled to a 10-10 tie, the Hawks started to close in on victory with a kill by Hauser, an ace by Alivia Schulte and a kill by Jaci Bries again pushing West Delaware to match point, 14-11.
Schmitt sided out with a kill, followed by a Hawks error and a Kylee Rueber put down, and Beckman rallied to tie things up at 14-all.
The teams traded the next six points, knotted up at 17-apiece. Rueber then flushed an overpass and Olivia Hogan sealed the match with an ace for a thrilling 19-17 Beckman win.
Hauser finished with 17 kills and Schulte added 15 for the Hawks. Blazers setter Makayla Koelker eclipsed the 1,000-career assists mark with 26 on the night. Hogan added 46 digs for Beckman while Ella Koloc paced the WD back row with 28.