The Dubuque Senior boys locker room was a somber one on Tuesday night, and there’s quite a few reasons why.
The Rams aren’t used to losing. Entering their tilt against Cedar Falls at Nora Gym, they’d racked up 10 straight wins, pushing them all the way up to third in the Iowa Class 4A rankings.
The Rams also had their chances. Up until 4 minutes left, neither Senior nor the Tigers led by more than a possession. Even when Cedar Falls went up nine in the final minutes, the Rams made a push to keep the gap close, and a handful of plays made the difference.
It hurts because starting guard Cooper Medinger was in street clothes and starting forward Kendrick Watkins-Hogue saw limited minutes in foul trouble. And — in part — it hurts because in a similar fashion, Senior lost to this same team in the last game of the season a year ago. Either way, the Rams are dealing with a loss for the first time in 2020.
Landon Wolf scored a game-high 13 points to push No. 6 Cedar Falls to a 57-52 victory over No. 3 Senior on Tuesday, handing the Rams their first loss since Dec. 20.
The last time these two teams met, it was in the Iowa 4A championship game, which the Tigers also took, 44-41, to win their second straight title.
“We’ve been on a 10-game winning streak, this is our first loss in 2020, and I give so much credit to our guys,” said Senior coach Wendell Eimers.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Eimers drew a technical foul. His contention was Rams guard Max Link was pushed to the ground without a call; the turnover caused by that resulted in an and-1 bucket by the Tigers’ Ben Sernett, pushing Cedar Falls up, 46-41.
Josh Ollendieck hit one of two technical free throws, and the Tigers converted another three-point play on the same possession, pushing them up, 50-41, with under 4 minutes to go.
“They believe that we’re going to go out there and win every night,” Eimers said. “When you lose, whether it’s to Cedar Falls or to Hempstead — it’s tough. This game, this was a marquee game in the state tonight and it’s tough. And it’s definitely tough losing in Nora Gym.”
Despite the wider deficit, Senior (13-2) was still able to make a game of it. Jim Bonifas hit a pair of free throws and Cain McWilliams drilled a corner 3 to bring the Rams within 50-46 with 2:10 left. Later, a Brock Medinger layup cut the Rams within 51-48 with just over a minute remaining, and back-to-back layups by Daquon Lewis made it a 55-52 game with 12 seconds to go.
But the comeback fell just short. Senior fouled Jaxon Heth to preserve time, and the Tigers’ reserve guard sank both free throws for a 57-52 lead with 11.1 seconds remaining. The Rams turned it over on their final possession, and Cedar Falls dribbled out the rest of the game.
“I have all the respect in the world for coach Eimers and his program. They do just a fantastic job year in and year out,” said Tigers coach Ryan Schultz. “With that said, I was very proud of how our guys handled the pressure. … Executed when it counted and I was very happy with our defense down the stretch.
“I think it’s definitely two of the top teams (in 4A).”
Lewis led the Rams with 12 points, McWilliams finished with 11 and Brock Medinger added 10 for the Rams.