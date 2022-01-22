Cuba City survived a late Darlington rally Friday night and held on for a 65-59 victory in Cuba City, Wis., to remain in sole possession of first place in the SWAL race.
The WIAA Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cubans (14-1, 6-1) led by as many as 15 points in the second half, before Darlington (10-4, 3-3) cut Cuba City’s lead to three.
Carter Olson scored 26 points and Max Lucey added 15 for the Cubans. Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue recorded his state-record 998th career victory.
Easton Evanstad led Darlington with 18 points.
Mineral Point 64, Southwestern 54 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Leyten Bowers scored 21 points and Joah Filardo added 16 as the Pointers held off the Wildcats, who got 17 points from Peerson Kephart and 13 from Nate Reiff.
Fennimore 72, Boscobel 51 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 25 points, Mark Kenney added 14 and Mason Atkins 11, and the Golden Eagles surged past the Bulldogs.
Lancaster 48, Prairie du Chien 45 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows clipped the Blackhawks in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference showdown.
River Valley 59, Platteville 43 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Hillmen fell on the road to the Blackhawks in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference tilt.
Marion 59, Dyersville Beckman 40 — At Marion, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 12 points and Logan Goedken added 11, but the Trailblazers lost to the Wolves.
Cascade 46, Tipton 33 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cass Hoffman scored 12 points and Cole McDermott added 10 as the Cougars beat the Tigers.
Lisbon 59, Bellevue Marquette 52 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Caden Kettmann scored 19 points and Kannon Still had 16, but the Mohawks fell at home to the Lions.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon 47, Maquoketa 46 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Mustangs edged the Cardinals in a WaMaC Conference nail-biter.
Bellevue 76, Wilton 71 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Mariah Hueneke made 13 of 17 free throws and shot 8 of 16 from the floor for a game-high 31 points, and the Comets held off the Beavers.
Cascade 47, Tipton 19 — At Tipton, Iowa: The Cougars raced past the Tigers in a River Valley Conference contest.
Bellevue Marquette 42, Lisbon 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg dropped a game-high 23 points and the Mohawks beat the Lions.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 43, East Dubuque 30 — At Hanover, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll scored 17 points to lead the co-op to a victory over the Warriors.
Galena 50, West Carroll 28 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 19 points and Hannah Lacey added 10, and the Pirates opened the game on a 31-10 run to rout the Thunder.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Waterloo 3, Dubuque 2 (SO) — At Mystique Ice Center: Blake Sieverding and Landyn Foht scored in regulation for the Saints, who dropped the Midwest High School Hockey League game Thursday night. Jack Leverton made 27 saves for Dubuque.
BOYS BOWLING
Iowa City High 2,895; Dubuque Wahlert 2,559 — At Cherry Lanes: Caden Bainbridge rolled a 172-255—427 series to lead the Golden Eagles in a loss to the Little Hawks.
GIRLS BOWLING
Iowa City High 2,693; Dubuque Wahlert 2,212 — At Cherry Lanes: Alaina Stecklein’s 162-170—332 series led the Golden Eagles in their loss to Iowa City High.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Concordia (Wis.) 0 — At Mequon, Wis.: Dorian Fiorenza floored 12 kills as the Duhawks swept Concordia, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24.
Clarke 3, Dordt 2 — At Sioux Center, Iowa: Michael Jenkins had 10 kills and three aces to lead the Pride over Dordt, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13.