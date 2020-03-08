Former Bellevue Marquette all-stater Jordan Eglseder and former Dyersville Beckman coach Dan Correy will be among the 13 new inductees to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
They will be honored Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The players will be inducted at halftime of the Class 3A championship game, and the coaches will be honored at halftime of the Class 4A championship game.
A three-time first team all-state post player and a two-time state tournament qualifier, Egleseder graduated with 1,911 points and 1,109 rebounds. His best finish in Class 1A was a runner-up in 2006. He played at the University of Northern Iowa until 2010 and graduated with 1,066 points and 656 rebounds in his career.
Correy collected 288 of his 401 career wins at Beckman, where he went to the state tournament in 2002, 2005, and 2007. He also went to state at his first stop, West Point Marquette.
The other inductees include players Kerwin Dunham (Bondurant-Farrar), Matt Gatens (Iowa City High), Casey Harriman (Battle Creek-Ida Grove), Cortez McGhee (Waterloo East), Brandon Myers (PCM Monroe), Jake Wenig (Danville) and Glen Worley (Iowa City West). The other coach inductees include Russ Banzhaf (AGWSR and Ackley-Geneva), Tim Bell (Ar-We-Va), Mark Bigler (Denver, Fort Madison, Burlington, and Davenport West) and Bob Sandquist (Des Moines Hoover and Johnston).
MARQUETTE’S KILBURG FINALISTS FOR COOLEY
Bellevue Marquette multi-sport standout Halle Kilburg was one of six finalists for the prestigious E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Award and received a $1,000 scholarship. Ellie Twedt, a senior from Ballard, was the overall winner.
The E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship, named in honor of the longtime Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union executive secretary, is worth $15,000 over four years to assist the recipient as she attends the Iowa college or university of her choice.
The other finalists were: Summer Brand (Mount Vernon), Jamison Feldman (Linn-Mar), Faith Carpenter, (Nashua-Plainfield) and Sushma Santhana (Iowa City Liberty).
MCDERMOTT’S SHOT EARNS SPOT ON SPORTSCENTER
Nicole McDermott would have preferred a chance to play for a second state championship trophy on Friday, but she did receive a pretty cool consolation prize.
The Cascade High School senior, who will play at Clarke University in the fall, made a basket in the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals that landed her on ESPN’s SportsCenter. After grabbing a loose ball in the lane, McDermott shot while on her back. ESPN showed the basket from multiple angles in its highlight package.
MEDIACOM CARRYING BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
Mediacom Ch. 22 will provide live coverage of all the IHSAA boys basketball state quarterfinals and semifinals, beginning Monday and running through Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Live coverage of championship games on March 13 will be broadcast on local TV stations affiliated with the Iowa High School Sports Network. In addition, all tournament games will be live-streamed at ihssn.com.
IGHSAU EXTENDS DEAL WITH IOWA PBS
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa PBS recently announced a contract renewal for the broadcasting rights to the Iowa Girls High School State Championships.
The one-year agreement with five annual renewal options began with the 2020 state basketball championships and runs through the 2025 state volleyball championships. Iowa PBS has served as the statewide on-air and online home for the volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball championships since 2014.