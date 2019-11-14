CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- West Delaware knew it was a tall ask to take down Sergeant Bluff-Luton today.
In the end, the Hawks just didn’t have an answer for the Warriors’ tall outside.
Six-foot senior Kenzie Foley went off for 20 kills to lead No. 1 SB-Luton to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of No. 5 West Delaware in the Iowa Class 4A state volleyball semifinals at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The Hawks (40-6) found themselves hanging tough with the Warriors (36-3) in the opener, with both teams trading the lead before a late push by SB-Luton to clinch Set 1.
After that, West Delaware couldn’t get anything going, playing catch up behind big deficits at the start of Sets 2 and 3.
“They’re definitely solid across the front line. That’s for sure,” said Hawks coach Brett Mather.
The Warriors also ousted West Delaware in last year’s 4A quarterfinals at the Cell.
“We gave them too many good looks," Mather said. "We weren’t able to set up our offense like we needed to.”
The loss caps a sensational career for Hawks setter Macey Kleitsch, the 4A assists leader entering the tournament. SB-Luton was just the one team in these playoffs that figured out Kleitsch’s aggressive style of setting. She was bottled up for just 16 assists despite a whopping 78 attempts.
West Delaware hit .053 as a team with 22 kills against 17 errors.
“They were playing a lot more offense than us, and we were playing a lot more defense,” Mather said. “We certainly are proud of our season. We’re not happy with the end result, but after this hurt gets over, we’re going to look back on this year and be proud of our progress.”
Ava Hauser led the Hawks with seven kills and Kleitsch finished with a team-high 11 digs.
The Warriors take on No. 7 Western Dubuque in the 4A title game Friday at 12:15 p.m.