The Telegraph Herald sports department is in the process of collecting nominations for our annual Scholar-Athlete Teams, which will run later this month.
The honor teams have become a popular staple in our summer lineup and probably the largest-scale project we tackle each year. This feature has actually gotten so big that we split it in two beginning last year — the boys Scholar-Athlete Team runs one weekend, and the girls run the following weekend (or vice versa).
Nominations were due May 20, and we tentatively plan to announce the teams in late June and early July.
The criteria for the Scholar-Athlete Teams are: recently graduated seniors who earned two or more varsity letters or earned academic all-conference and carried GPAs of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Candidates must be nominated by their school’s administration.
Other consideration for the Scholar-Athlete Team will be given to class rank, academic honors, sports and years participated, number of letters earned, scholarships earned, extracurricular activities, and community activities.
We prefer to have final grade point averages for the seniors, so we will be flexible in working with school administrators who turn them in after the deadline.
Our goal is to have all qualifying student-athletes recognized, and we want to have representation of all schools in our area.
STOCKTON HIRES FOOTBALL COACH
Matt Leitzen has been hired as the new football coach at his alma mater, Stockton, Ill., High School. He replaces Jesse Snyder, who went 22-10 and reached the playoffs in all three of his seasons at the helm. Last fall, the Blackhawks finished 7-4, including 4-2 in the NUIC North to tie for second place behind eventual Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow.
Leitzen spent the past five seasons at West Carroll and qualified for the playoffs three times while posting a 24-25 overall record. The Thunder lost in the first round to eventual Class 2A semifinalist Fieldcrest in the 2019 postseason.
He inherited a team that went 1-8 in 2014, then rebounded to post a 5-5 record and earn a playoff berth in his first season.
In March, Snyder resigned at Stockton to take an assistant coaching position at Princeton High School. He spent nine years at Princeton, including five as head coach, before departing for Stockton in 2017.
MAQUOKETA SPEEDWAY HOSTING LUCAS OIL SERIES
Maquoketa Speedway will host a Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models series show on June 13. The series will make its second-ever appearance at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
The card includes Modifieds running for a $1,000-to-win paycheck, SportMods racing for $500-to-win, 4-Stocks, and the American Iron Racing Series. Pits will open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m., with a drivers meeting at 6 p.m. and hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Additional information, instructions, and procedures will be announced on the DRT TRAK Racing Inc. Facebook page, and drttrakracing.com.
IOWA ALL-STAR SERIES SHELVED FOR 2020
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association will select players for its annual postseason all-star series, but the event will not be held because of concerns over COVID-19. The event typically takes place the week after the Iowa state tournament and includes four teams — divided into Large Schools and Small Schools for the East and West.
Coaches are asked to submit nominees by July 10. The players who are selected for the teams will receive certificates.
“We understand that the 2020 senior class has missed out on graduation, prom, half a baseball season and other school events,” the IHSBCA said in a statement announcing the decision. “We feel it is important to honor our seniors this way by continuing to select the all-star teams, despite having to cancel the event for this summer. This was not an easy decision to make, but to keep all involved safe, we feel it is the right decision.”