Forget losing a dual, Loras barely lost an individual match.
Even then, it was only by two points.
The NCAA Division III No. 1-ranked Duhawks flexed their muscles at the Gator “Boots” Duals on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., winning 29 of a possible 30 matches over three duals.
Shane Liegel won all three of his matches by fall in a combined 2 minutes and 25 seconds, and Loras dominated Wilmington (59-0), Manchester (59-0) and UW-Eau Claire (36-3).
PREP WRESTLING
Mustangs take 4th — At Fort Madison, Wis.: JoJo Lewis had five pins in as many matches at the Fort Madison Invitational, winning by fall in 1:04 in the 220-pound championship match to help Dubuque Hempstead to a fourth-place finish at the 21-team, two-day tournament. Mitchell Murphy was runner-up at 113 and Kyrie Tate placed third at 145 for the Mustangs, who scored 338.5 points to finish behind Ottumwa (393.5), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (382) and Burlington Notre Dame (365.5).
Bobcats go 3-0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Greyson Gardner collected three pins in a combined 1:05 at 182, Trayton Kurimski (152) and Nevin Pins (160) also had three pins apiece, and Drew Burds (145, Logan Massey (170) and Dakota Hoffman (220) added three wins each as Western Dubuque defeated Iowa City High (52-29), Denver (63-15) and Sioux City Heelan (57-24) to win its seventh-place bracket at the Battle of Waterloo.
Hawks go 1-2 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Brayden Maury (106), Jax Miller (126), Jadyn Peyton (160) and Wyatt Voelker (220) went 3-0, and West Delaware finished seventh in the championship bracket at the Battle of Waterloo. The Hawks lost to Don Bosco (30-29) and Waverly-Shell Rock (37-33) before beating Indianola (38-26).
Blazers win title — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Conner Grover (160) and Owen Huehnergarth (195) won individual championships to help Dyersville Beckman claim the team title at the North Linn Lynx Invitational. Nick Schmidt (126) and Jason Koopmann (285) finished as runners-up and Levi Feldman (182) was third for the Trailblazers, who topped Cedar Rapids Washington, 147-137, in the team race.
Alex Kirman (113) and Seth Connolly (138) won individual titles to help Dubuque Senior to a fifth-place finish. Ethan Manders took silver at 220, and Jaxon Roling (126) and Thomas Hansen (170) took third for the Rams.
Maquoketa Valley was sixth behind titles from Michael Schawl (152) and Brady Davis (220).
Cardinals 6th — At DeWitt, Iowa: Ben Thines won the championship at 182 pounds and Pryce Schueller (113) and Ivan Martin (138) finished runners-up as Maquoketa placed sixth at the Saber Invitational. Bellevue was 11th as a team, led by Jake Hiland’s third-place finish at 138.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 94, Saint Xavier 61 — At Kehl Center: Emma Kelchen scored 20 points, Nicole McDermott added 18, and Giana Michels and Taylor Haase chipped in 15 apiece as the Pride routed Saint Xavier.
Dubuque 62, Milwaukee School of Engineering — At Stoltz Sports Center: Tabria Thomas scored 15 points, Kathleen Mathias added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Spartans beat Milwaukee School of Engineering.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 69, Belmont 58 — At Belmont, Wis.: Connor Glasgow scored 18 of his 32 points in the second half as the Pirates held off the Braves.
Mineral Point 83, Mondovi 48 — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Joah Filardo went for 21 points, Leyten Bowers added 15, and the Pointers (5-1) cruised past Mondovi.
Iowa-Grant 60, Ithaca 56 — At Livingston, Wis.: Cole Steffel scored 21 points and Alex Popple added 10 as the Panthers clipped Ithaca on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 46, West Branch 40 — At West Branch, Iowa: Ka’Lynn Deshaw scored a team-high 15 points, Mariah Hueneke added 12 and Kalesia Deshaw chipped in 10, and Comets outlasted the Bears on Friday night.
Galena 62, Pecatonica 31 — At Galena, Ill.: Addie Hefel scored 16 points, Maggie Furlong added 13 and Gracie Furlong had 12, and the Pirates doubled up Pecatonica on Friday night.