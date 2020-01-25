The Bellevue Marquette girls basketball team appears nearly unstoppable.
Tori Michel scored a game-high 19 points and Miranda Peters added 14, leading the Iowa Class 1A No. 3-ranked Mohawks to a 53-33 victory over Wyoming Midland on Friday night in Wyoming, Iowa.
Marquette won its 11th consecutive game, running its record to 15-1 overall.
Monticello 69, Benton 56 — At Benton, Wis.: Jocelyn Cummins and Kailey Fawcett scored 14 points apiece to lead the Zephyrs in a home loss to Monticello.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 46, West Carroll 42 — At Hanover, Ill.: Sarah Pratt scored 17 points and Mickayla Bass added 12, leading the co-op past the Thunder.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 63, Maquoketa 38 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Michael Keegan scored 21 points and Tom Jaeger added 16, leading the Trailblazers past the Cardinals.
Calamus-Wheatland 75, Bellevue Marquette 71 — At Calamus, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 25 points and Nolan Tracy added 16 as the Mohawks fell on the road on Thursday night.
Fennimore 70, Southwestern 37 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Adam Larson scored 19 points, Brady Larson and Kelley Kenney added 11 apiece, and the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,776, Iowa City West 2,538 — At Iowa City: Calvin Johnson booked a 414 series as the Mustangs rolled past the Trojans.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,695, Iowa City West 1,921 — At Iowa City: Libby Leach rolled a 211-204—415 series to lead the Mustangs past the Women of Troy.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-La Crosse 26, UW-Platteville 14 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Isaac Wiegel (125 pounds), Garrett Rickdashel (149), Nathan Wynsma (165) and Lucius Rhinehart registered victories for the Pioneers.
PREP WRESTLING
Mineral Point 55, Darlington/Black Hawk 24 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Tarrin Riley (126 pounds), Ross Lindsey (132), Wyatt Evans (138), Nolan Springer (170), Mitch Aurit (195) and Lucas Sullivan (106) won by fall as the Pointers beat Darlington/Black Hawk.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Robert Morris 1 — At Arlington Heights, Ill.: Alex Pasek had 12 kills to lead the Pride to a 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 victory over Robert Morris.