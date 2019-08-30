Kenze Haas did just about everything for the Stockton volleyball team on Thursday.
Haas served six aces, recorded five kills, and added four assists and a block as the Blackhawks swept River Ridge (Ill.), 25-11, 25-20, in Hanover, Ill.
Katie Wright finished with a team-high 11 kills and added two aces and two digs for Stockton (2-0). Alyssa Meade had 14 assists, and Kaige Brown finished with three aces, six digs and a kill.
Benton 3, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Zephyrs were sharp in a 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 sweep of the Braves.
PREP FOOTBALL
Oakfield 25, Belmont 24 — At Oakfield, Wis.: The Braves (1-1) lost a heartbreaker in 8-player action.
Trailing, 25-6, in the fourth quarter, Belmont rallied with three late touchdowns — but failed on all three two-point conversion attempts — to cut the deficit to one.
Oakfield faced a fourth-and-inches in the final minute, but the Braves were flagged for too many men on the field to seal the close loss.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Eagles 2nd — At Waterloo, Iowa: Nick Splinter shot 38 and Will Coohey and Alex Link added 39s as Dubuque Wahlert (156) finished runner-up to Cedar Rapids Xavier (150) in a quadrangular at Irv Warren Golf Course.
Rams runners-up — At Asbury, Iowa: Aidan Obermueller carded a 41, Jake Woodward added a 43, but Dubuque Senior (176) finished behind Cedar Rapids Washington (165) in a quadrangular at The Meadows Golf Club.
Bobcats take 2nd — At Marion, Iowa: Davis Stelzer shot a 35, but Western Dubuque (160) finished four strokes behind Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a triangular at Hunters Ridge Golf Course.
Silver for Mustangs — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Nate Kaesbauer fired a 41 and Kyle Arthofer added a 42, but Dubuque Hempstead placed second with a 173 to Cedar Falls in a quadrangular at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.