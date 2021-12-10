Iowa State University tight end Charlie Kolar added the most-prestigious piece of hardware to an already decorated trophy case.
Kolar received the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday at the 63rd National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.
The Campbell Trophy is given annually to the nation’s best scholar-athlete football player and is considered the academic version of the Heisman Trophy. It ranks as one of college football’s most sought after and competitive awards, recognizing an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
“This is an incredible honor,” Kolar said after receiving the 25-pound bronze trophy and a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship. “The finalists this year had amazing resumes, and to be recognized along with the other winners of this prestigious award, I am so grateful. When you come to college on an athletic scholarship you have the responsibility to learn, and I don’t think you should waste that opportunity. My parents played a huge role in instilling these values in me and it was great to have them both here with me tonight.”
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. His father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar set the standard for tight ends and is one of the greatest players in Iowa State history. As a two-time all-American and two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, Kolar is the only football player in school history to earn first-team CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades two times.
Kolar, who earned all-Big 12 First Team honors for the third-straight season, owns all of ISU’s tight end school records, including career receiving yards (2,148), career receptions (164) and career touchdowns (22).
Kolar graduated in the fall of 2020 with a 3.99 cumulative GPA in mechanical engineering. In March, he received the prestigious Wallace E. Barron All-University Senior Award, honoring outstanding seniors who display high character, outstanding achievement in academics and university/community activities.
A 2020 Big 12 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient and four-time first-team academic all-Big 12 honoree, Kolar has maintained a 4.00 GPA in his postgraduate work in finance.
King walks on at Iowa State — Mary Kate King, a 5-foot-3 guard who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, is a walk-on for the Iowa State University women’s basketball team this winter. King earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference as a senior, when she averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She also competed in soccer, cross country and softball at Wahlert.
King has played 15:50 in four games for the Cyclones this season and has two points, three rebounds and one steal.
Burns leads UNI to runner-up finish at nationals — Maggie Burns, a former Dubuque Senior multi-sport athlete, helped the University of Northern Iowa women’s club rugby team place second at the National Collegiate Rugby Division 1 national championship this weekend in Knoxville, Tenn.
In the semis the Panthers defeated Notre Dame College (Ohio), 36-29, before falling to Life University (Ga.) in the championship. Burns was one of five UNI players to be selected to the all-tournament team. All five of the UNI honorees are from the state of Iowa.
Birt named CCIW wrestler of week — Millikin University senior Braden Birt earned the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin wrestler of the week award on Tuesday. The former Western Dubuque state champion helped the Big Blue improve to 9-0 in dual matches with victories at 165 pounds against Aurora and Augustana. Ranked first in NCAA Division III at 165 pounds, Birt recorded a first period fall in 2:36 against Aurora and added a 16-0 tech fall in 1:52 on Sunday against Augustana. Birt is now 13-0 overall and his 130 career wins set a program record.
Loras soccer players honored — Loras College women’s soccer players Brynn Jacobi and Payton McDonnell were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America teams by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday. Jacobi became a two-time honoree, earning second-team nods, while McDonnell added to her resume with her first career award as a third team selection.
Loras seniors Juan Jose Arias Mondragon and Kyler Donovan were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Men’s Soccer team on Wednesday. Donovan collected second-team honors and Arias Mondragon earned a spot on the third team.
Battle of the Bluff begins tonight — The University of Dubuque will host the Battle of the Bluff indoor track meet tonight and Saturday at the A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track. The meet primarily features the men’s and women’s teams from Clarke, Dubuque and Loras.